I Can Exist Awkward

If I can’t inspire

I can be inspired.

If I can’t provoke

I may appease.

If I can’t believe

I don’t reject.

If I can’t learn

I am not irrelevant.

If I can’t be graceful

I can exist awkward.

If I can’t be perfect

I can be validated.

If I can’t advance

I will not be stagnant.

If I can’t

I still am

I Can Exist Awkward

  1. ivor20 says:
    March 18, 2018 at 6:33 am

    Oh, your words are so relevant

    
  2. anie says:
    March 18, 2018 at 6:36 am

    we still all are, Colleen. And nobody is perfect and nobody should think he should be perfect. He rather should know, although he is not perfect, he is perfect for the ones who love him. You are a great person with so much phantasie and creativity and above all with a great heart!

    

