If I can’t inspire
I can be inspired.
If I can’t provoke
I may appease.
If I can’t believe
I don’t reject.
If I can’t learn
I am not irrelevant.
If I can’t be graceful
I can exist awkward.
If I can’t be perfect
I can be validated.
If I can’t advance
I will not be stagnant.
If I can’t
I still am
Oh, your words are so relevant
we still all are, Colleen. And nobody is perfect and nobody should think he should be perfect. He rather should know, although he is not perfect, he is perfect for the ones who love him. You are a great person with so much phantasie and creativity and above all with a great heart!