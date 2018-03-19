Mar 19 2018
11 Comments
No, I Wouldn’t Jump Off Of A Bridge

The ability to stretch

And return to our normal

Can be a very good thing.

 Just make sure that everything you count on being elastic, is.

The return you count on could be very important.

11 thoughts on “No, I Wouldn’t Jump Off Of A Bridge

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    March 19, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    LOL! That’s the truth! 😀

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    March 19, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    veeeeeeery important.

    Reply
  3. Peter's pondering says:
    March 19, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    You know you want to really! Well, maybe not!!

    Reply
  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 19, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    🙂

    Reply
  5. ivor20 says:
    March 19, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    Oh, how I do over stretch.
    Then like my faithful dog.
    I return after the chase and fetch.
    Balancing my life on a rolling river log.

    Reply
  6. universe fireflie says:
    March 20, 2018 at 2:45 am

    I suffer from abnormal guilt “syndrome”
    so um… #relatable

    Reply

