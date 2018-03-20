My personal experience while driving is that the traffic light goes from green to yellow and everyone takes that as “damnit I am not waiting for another green light” light.
We, I, speed up. Because we, I, shouldn’t have to wait again.
But what if…
When the light turns yellow,
We all slow down.
I think it could very well have a ripple effect. It could change the world.
Imagine.
The light turns yellow. I start to slow down. I stop as the light turns red. Those who have a green light now, go. They are relaxed and not angry at me for making them wait when it was their turn to go. It’s not about the fraction of time they had to wait. It’s about having to sit there while someone else goes, and goes, and goes, when it’s not their turn to go. It’s their turn to stop. The persons at the red light know when it’s their turn. When the light turns green. That’s what it says. Green means go. Red means stop. Yellow means slow down but has, over the years, been mis-translated as “hurry the hell up we can make it!”
Yellow is our reminder.
Yellow means be considerate.
Yellow means there are others who are existing within the same parameters as us.
Imagine. Those sitting at the red who get to go now on green. They will have one less, albeit minor, frustration of someone thinking their ‘turn’ is more important. One less frustration of waiting on someone else’s “I’m more important than the rules or others living with those rules”.
Imagine.
This happening by the millions, every day. The light turns yellow. People slow down. People take turns. People are respectful and considerate of others.
Fractions of frustration being minimized, eliminated, discarded. Fractions by the millions. Every day.
I can see the difference.
Maybe, if we can remember what the yellow light is for, we could install these traffic lights in other parts of our lives.
Just as a reminder.
When the light turns yellow, there are others to consider.
That’s a beautiful thought! I just hope the guy behind me stops too! 🙂
I did think about that Heart….. 😉
We could all use slowing down for more than yellow lights. 😉
Amen Paulette!!!
You…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..are……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..so………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………right!
haha!
😉 It took me quite a while to read this slowly Peter.
True words that carry wisdom 🙂
Thank you Soiba 🙂
For some reason your post is coming across teeny tiny and I can’t read it. I can’t even read what I am typing.
Did it work yet Priceless? I just got home from work. I checked on my phone and computer and so far it looks okay to me.
Yes, I was able to tap on my iPad and it made the print bigger. I don’t know why it did that because it has never happened before!
Wow!!!
okay that was real deep, okay. perhaps one of the most deep content u have made up till now. JUST AMAZING
Thank you UFF.
Well….nope. Yellow means gear to 5 from 3.
It does indeed, around here as well. 😉 But maybe if we didn’t…….
Where would be the fun?! And inspiration for GTA.
I like this thought so much, Colleen. As I imagine it, I’m a little concerned that if I slow down the driver behind me will go ballistic, as the habit here is for at least three cars to go through yellow, which means at least two are probably in the red. But I love the way you’ve framed the proposition and I will be thinking about that as I drive about town today! 🙂
It must be universal for our country Debra. I can’t deny having done it. And I can’t deny the frustration sitting at a green light while numerous vehicles blatantly go through red lights.
such great wisdom!!
Thank you Jodi. 🙂
oh that is very interesting, Colleen, and such a yellow light would be helpful in many areas of life!
It sure would Anie. I suppose I can put a yellow light in my life and reap the benefits, hoping it benefits those around me.
Ugh! You pegged me on this one!!! Yep, I tend to speed up. Oh, Colleen….wonderful, wonderful post and wisely spoken. Now if I can just print this out and tape it by my speedometer, gas pedal….and everywhere I go!!!
Maybe minimize it. 😉 Or just print out a traffic light image on yellow. 😉
Great post. Thanks for sharing your thoughts
Thank you TLAB!!!
Great post. Wouldn’t be lovely if this thought goes viral? Please and thank you and please go ahead. Such nice behaviour might take the belligerence out of the day. Thank you.
Hahahahahaha, thank you MW51. You can share it and I will consider that viral enough! 😉
Yellow is lovely feeling colour.