Mar 20 2018
30 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

When The Light Turns Yellow

My personal experience while driving is that the traffic light goes from green to yellow and everyone takes that as “damnit I am not waiting for another green light” light.

We, I, speed up.  Because we, I, shouldn’t have to wait again.

But what if…

When the light turns yellow,

We all slow down.

I think it could very well have a ripple effect.  It could change the world.

Imagine.

The light turns yellow.  I start to slow down.  I stop as the light turns red.  Those who have a green light now, go.  They are relaxed and not angry at me for making them wait when it was their turn to go.  It’s not about the fraction of time they had to wait.  It’s about having to sit there while someone else goes, and goes, and goes, when it’s not their turn to go.  It’s their turn to stop.  The persons at the red light know when it’s their turn.  When the light turns green.  That’s what it says.  Green means go.  Red means stop.  Yellow means slow down but has, over the years, been mis-translated as “hurry the hell up we can make it!”

Yellow is our reminder.

Yellow means be considerate.

Yellow means there are others who are existing within the same parameters as us.

Imagine.  Those sitting at the red who get to go now on green.  They will have one less, albeit minor, frustration of someone thinking their ‘turn’ is more important.  One less frustration of waiting on someone else’s “I’m more important than the rules or others living with those rules”.

Imagine.

This happening by the millions, every day.  The light turns yellow.  People slow down.  People take turns.  People are respectful and considerate of others.

Fractions of frustration being minimized, eliminated, discarded.  Fractions by the millions.  Every day.

I can see the difference.

Maybe, if we can remember what the yellow light is for, we could install these traffic lights in other parts of our lives.

Just as a reminder.

When the light turns yellow, there are others to consider.

30 thoughts on “When The Light Turns Yellow

  1. House of Heart says:
    March 20, 2018 at 10:55 am

    That’s a beautiful thought! I just hope the guy behind me stops too! 🙂

    Reply
  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 20, 2018 at 10:57 am

    We could all use slowing down for more than yellow lights. 😉

    Reply
  3. Peter's pondering says:
    March 20, 2018 at 11:15 am

    You…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..are……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..so………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………right!

    Reply
  4. soiba says:
    March 20, 2018 at 11:25 am

    True words that carry wisdom 🙂

    Reply
  5. Priceless Joy says:
    March 20, 2018 at 11:43 am

    For some reason your post is coming across teeny tiny and I can’t read it. I can’t even read what I am typing.

    Reply
  6. universe fireflie says:
    March 20, 2018 at 11:58 am

    Wow!!!
    okay that was real deep, okay. perhaps one of the most deep content u have made up till now. JUST AMAZING

    Reply
  7. Robert Varga says:
    March 20, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    Well….nope. Yellow means gear to 5 from 3.

    Reply
  8. Debra says:
    March 20, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    I like this thought so much, Colleen. As I imagine it, I’m a little concerned that if I slow down the driver behind me will go ballistic, as the habit here is for at least three cars to go through yellow, which means at least two are probably in the red. But I love the way you’ve framed the proposition and I will be thinking about that as I drive about town today! 🙂

    Reply
    • Chatter Master says:
      March 20, 2018 at 5:03 pm

      It must be universal for our country Debra. I can’t deny having done it. And I can’t deny the frustration sitting at a green light while numerous vehicles blatantly go through red lights.

      Reply
  9. Jodi says:
    March 20, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    such great wisdom!!

    Reply
  10. anie says:
    March 20, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    oh that is very interesting, Colleen, and such a yellow light would be helpful in many areas of life!

    Reply
  11. Robin @The Robin's Nest says:
    March 20, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    Ugh! You pegged me on this one!!! Yep, I tend to speed up. Oh, Colleen….wonderful, wonderful post and wisely spoken. Now if I can just print this out and tape it by my speedometer, gas pedal….and everywhere I go!!!

    Reply
  12. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    March 20, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    Great post. Thanks for sharing your thoughts

    Reply
  13. moonwatcher51 says:
    March 20, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    Great post. Wouldn’t be lovely if this thought goes viral? Please and thank you and please go ahead. Such nice behaviour might take the belligerence out of the day. Thank you.

    Reply
  14. ivor20 says:
    March 20, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    Yellow is lovely feeling colour.

    Reply

