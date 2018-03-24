Catching an unexpected glimpse of your reflection
Your image
Can be quite surprising
When you didn’t realize how it is you appeared
When you weren’t looking.
Just got back from a film conference and was telling various producers about you.
I like it!
😀
As always, I’m glad I looked.
When I looked in my reflection, someone shouted: action, action!!
Uh-oh, MBC, you saw your unexpected-mirror face! That can take years from your life, rumor has it.
that is so spot on!