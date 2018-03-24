Mar 24 2018
8 Comments
By Chatter Master

When You Weren’t Looking

 

Catching an unexpected glimpse of your reflection

Your image

Can be quite surprising

When you didn’t realize how it is you appeared

When you weren’t looking.

 

8 thoughts on “When You Weren’t Looking

  1. jmgoyder says:
    March 24, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Just got back from a film conference and was telling various producers about you.

    Reply
  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 24, 2018 at 8:27 am

    😀

    Reply
  3. Ann Koplow says:
    March 24, 2018 at 8:36 am

    As always, I’m glad I looked.

    Reply
  4. leegschrift says:
    March 24, 2018 at 8:43 am

    When I looked in my reflection, someone shouted: action, action!!

    Reply
  5. markbialczak says:
    March 24, 2018 at 9:28 am

    Uh-oh, MBC, you saw your unexpected-mirror face! That can take years from your life, rumor has it.

    Reply
  6. ksbeth says:
    March 24, 2018 at 9:43 am

    that is so spot on!

    Reply
  7. ivor20 says:
    March 24, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Reply

