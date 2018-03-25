It Just Can Be

Life can be dirty.
True 😉
Oh wow, such a deep dirty puddle. I think you need to read Alan Marshall’s book, “I Can Jump Puddles”
Yeah, but imagine how fun!
Here’s to taking the leap, MBC!
i kind of love jumping in puddles
Crazy…was thinking/dreaming about quicksand just before I woke this morning, and here is this image!
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
True 😉
Oh wow, such a deep dirty puddle. I think you need to read Alan Marshall’s book, “I Can Jump Puddles”
Yeah, but imagine how fun!
Here’s to taking the leap, MBC!
i kind of love jumping in puddles
Crazy…was thinking/dreaming about quicksand just before I woke this morning, and here is this image!