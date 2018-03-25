Mar 25 2018
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

It Just Can Be

Life can be dirty.

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:10 am

    True 😉

  2. ivor20 says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Oh wow, such a deep dirty puddle. I think you need to read Alan Marshall’s book, “I Can Jump Puddles”

  3. cindy knoke says:
    March 25, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Yeah, but imagine how fun!

  4. markbialczak says:
    March 25, 2018 at 7:35 am

    Here’s to taking the leap, MBC!

  5. ksbeth says:
    March 25, 2018 at 7:42 am

    i kind of love jumping in puddles

  6. tarafaherty says:
    March 25, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Crazy…was thinking/dreaming about quicksand just before I woke this morning, and here is this image!

