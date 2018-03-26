Mar 26 2018
3 Comments
By Chatter Master

Dandelion Childhood

I did it.

I do it.

I’ll teach it.

Pass it on.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3 thoughts on “Dandelion Childhood

  1. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    March 26, 2018 at 12:09 am

    Love the message behind this. Wonderful

  2. ivor20 says:
    March 26, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Your sweetness brings tears to my eyes.

  3. cindy knoke says:
    March 26, 2018 at 12:44 am

    You are talented.

