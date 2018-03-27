Mar 27 2018
14 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

When I Didn’t Go To Italy

I want to see the world.

There are not many of us who can travel as much as we want.

But I’ve found a way.

Join me,

Please,

For when I didn’t go to Italy.

Me, feeding the birds in Venice.

Me, atop the Tower of Pisa,

I could see the very charming city below.

No matter how often we are warned,

Someone always has to stand in the boat.

The water was not very tasty.

In Positano.

I warned them not to take pictures of me in my bathing suit.

I had to stay there until they got bored with trying to humiliate me.

I always try to find a quiet,

Out of the way but meaningful place,

To write while I’m traveling.

And a special thanks to my niece for letting me not go with her to Italy.

I had a great time!

There were SO many pictures to share.

But you know how bored people get with other’s vacation pictures,

I figured they’d feel the same way about my not-vacation pictures.

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , ,

14 thoughts on “When I Didn’t Go To Italy

  1. http://www.salpa58.wordpress.com says:
    March 27, 2018 at 2:23 am

    Great post! If you want to feel like you actually took a trip to Sicily read my book “The Italian Thing”. available on amazon.com for Kindle.Read the reviews and enjoy the trip. ☺☺☺

    Reply
  2. anie says:
    March 27, 2018 at 4:06 am

    Oh I like your non-vacation pictures. In fact you do the same thing as me on instagram…painting character in situations…but well, I just take picture of my day so they are not very special for anybody but for me, because it is my reality…; )…but you are travelling in mind…to meanful places, this is different… I hope you can enjoy your virtual trip!

    Reply
  3. ksbeth says:
    March 27, 2018 at 5:45 am

    this is brilliant, colleen and i’d be happy to see your non-vacation pictures anytime )

    Reply
  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 27, 2018 at 5:56 am

    I R so cute in Italy. 🌝

    Reply
  5. ivor20 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 6:50 am

    Yep, I’ll be taking lots of pic’s on my Pacific cruise….

    Reply
  6. Peter's pondering says:
    March 27, 2018 at 7:16 am

    Did you get to not see the Trevi fountain?

    Reply
  7. markbialczak says:
    March 27, 2018 at 7:40 am

    Ha! I love the way you were leaning in Pisa, MBC.

    You seem to be all not-seeing on this non-trip.

    Reply
  8. Jodi says:
    March 27, 2018 at 8:35 am

    Lol. How cute are you!!? I so long to go to Italy. Enjoyed your non-trip! 😆

    Reply
  9. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:32 am

    This is so creative and so much fun! Love your travel photos for sure!

    Reply
  10. Priceless Joy says:
    March 27, 2018 at 10:17 am

    I enjoyed being an armchair traveler along with your on your imaginary trip to Italy!

    Reply
  11. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    March 27, 2018 at 11:44 am

    Your vacation pics look wonderful

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: