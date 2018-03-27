I want to see the world.
There are not many of us who can travel as much as we want.
But I’ve found a way.
Join me,
Please,
For when I didn’t go to Italy.
…
Me, feeding the birds in Venice.
Me, atop the Tower of Pisa,
I could see the very charming city below.
No matter how often we are warned,
Someone always has to stand in the boat.
The water was not very tasty.
In Positano.
I warned them not to take pictures of me in my bathing suit.
I had to stay there until they got bored with trying to humiliate me.
I always try to find a quiet,
Out of the way but meaningful place,
To write while I’m traveling.
And a special thanks to my niece for letting me not go with her to Italy.
I had a great time!
❤
There were SO many pictures to share.
But you know how bored people get with other’s vacation pictures,
I figured they’d feel the same way about my not-vacation pictures.
Great post! If you want to feel like you actually took a trip to Sicily read my book “The Italian Thing”. available on amazon.com for Kindle.Read the reviews and enjoy the trip. ☺☺☺
I did read it! And I left a review! 🙂 I fell in love with it. Thank you!!!! 😀
Oh I like your non-vacation pictures. In fact you do the same thing as me on instagram…painting character in situations…but well, I just take picture of my day so they are not very special for anybody but for me, because it is my reality…; )…but you are travelling in mind…to meanful places, this is different… I hope you can enjoy your virtual trip!
Thank you Anie. I did have a very good time 😉
so this is the most important thing! : )
this is brilliant, colleen and i’d be happy to see your non-vacation pictures anytime )
I R so cute in Italy. 🌝
Yep, I’ll be taking lots of pic’s on my Pacific cruise….
Did you get to not see the Trevi fountain?
Ha! I love the way you were leaning in Pisa, MBC.
You seem to be all not-seeing on this non-trip.
Lol. How cute are you!!? I so long to go to Italy. Enjoyed your non-trip! 😆
This is so creative and so much fun! Love your travel photos for sure!
I enjoyed being an armchair traveler along with your on your imaginary trip to Italy!
Your vacation pics look wonderful