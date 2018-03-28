Mar 28 2018
According To The Brothers

If you didn’t do this when you were a kid

You either didn’t have steps

Or you didn’t have older brothers.

Headfirst was the only acceptable way.

According to the brothers.

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:08 am

    😀

  2. cindy knoke says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:23 am

    We used boogie boards…..

  3. Jesska says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:26 am

    🙂 🙂 no older brothers, but we definitely had stairs!

  4. Priceless Joy says:
    March 28, 2018 at 1:14 am

    Hahahaha! I thought you were going to slide down the bannister!

  5. Anya says:
    March 28, 2018 at 4:19 am

    BUUUUUHAHAHAHAHA 😀 LOVED that ONE!!!!

  6. ksbeth says:
    March 28, 2018 at 5:53 am

    we used the couch cushions as sleds

  7. universe fireflie says:
    March 28, 2018 at 5:54 am

    hahAHAHA!!!!

