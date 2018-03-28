If you didn’t do this when you were a kid
You either didn’t have steps
Or you didn’t have older brothers.
Headfirst was the only acceptable way.
According to the brothers.
Advertisements
If you didn’t do this when you were a kid
You either didn’t have steps
Or you didn’t have older brothers.
Headfirst was the only acceptable way.
According to the brothers.
😀
We used boogie boards…..
We occasionally put a matress down too… 🙂
🙂 🙂 no older brothers, but we definitely had stairs!
Hahahaha! I thought you were going to slide down the bannister!
BUUUUUHAHAHAHAHA 😀 LOVED that ONE!!!!
we used the couch cushions as sleds
hahAHAHA!!!!