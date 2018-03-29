Mar 29 2018
14 Comments
By Chatter Master

If You Didn’t

If you didn’t ever sit in class and build a complete fantasy life in your head

While you’re supposed to be listening to teacher,

You’re probably better educated than me.

 

14 thoughts on “If You Didn’t

  1. cindy knoke says:
    March 29, 2018 at 12:11 am

    got in trouble for it all the time…..

    Reply
  2. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    March 29, 2018 at 12:11 am

    And me too

    Reply
  3. soiba says:
    March 29, 2018 at 3:12 am

    I wonder who didn’t 😀

    Reply
  4. ivor20 says:
    March 29, 2018 at 4:52 am

    Oh Colleen, there’s only one word here 😊, Twins

    Reply
  5. ksbeth says:
    March 29, 2018 at 6:12 am

    hahaha – i can so identify with this. from both sides. now that i am a kindy teacher, i am always amazed how much i learn every day and how much i must have tuned out when i was supposed to be learning it. who knew?

    Reply
  6. Peter's pondering says:
    March 29, 2018 at 6:29 am

    I bet you learned some really good things that way. I certainly did!

    Reply
  7. Ocean Bream says:
    March 29, 2018 at 6:46 am

    Aha, then I would say I was educated just about the same level as you! 🙂

    Reply
  8. bodhisattvaintraining says:
    March 29, 2018 at 6:51 am

    still building 😉

    Reply
  9. Ray V. says:
    March 29, 2018 at 7:09 am

    . . . and at age 58, still under construction.

    Reply
  10. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 29, 2018 at 7:40 am

    😀

    Reply
  11. markbialczak says:
    March 29, 2018 at 7:42 am

    I can clearly see that happening to me, MBC.

    Reply
  12. japjigrewal says:
    March 29, 2018 at 8:23 am

    I did it…

    Reply
  13. April says:
    March 29, 2018 at 9:19 am

    When the teacher read stories to us I always put my head down and played out all kinds of scenarios….nothing to do with the story she was reading, however.

    Reply
  14. Jodi says:
    March 29, 2018 at 10:12 am

    😊

    Reply

