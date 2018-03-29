If you didn’t ever sit in class and build a complete fantasy life in your head
While you’re supposed to be listening to teacher,
You’re probably better educated than me.
Advertisements
If you didn’t ever sit in class and build a complete fantasy life in your head
While you’re supposed to be listening to teacher,
You’re probably better educated than me.
got in trouble for it all the time…..
And me too
I wonder who didn’t 😀
Oh Colleen, there’s only one word here 😊, Twins
hahaha – i can so identify with this. from both sides. now that i am a kindy teacher, i am always amazed how much i learn every day and how much i must have tuned out when i was supposed to be learning it. who knew?
I bet you learned some really good things that way. I certainly did!
Aha, then I would say I was educated just about the same level as you! 🙂
still building 😉
. . . and at age 58, still under construction.
😀
I can clearly see that happening to me, MBC.
I did it…
When the teacher read stories to us I always put my head down and played out all kinds of scenarios….nothing to do with the story she was reading, however.
😊