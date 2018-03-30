Mar 30 2018
11 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The People I Thought I’d Never Meet

There are people I want to meet

Who I will never meet.

 Or think I never could meet.

Unless I take things into my own hands

And make it happen.

So I did.

I met a great great great great great grandparent.

In a land I could not know as home, as it was to him.

Ireland, South Africa, Finland,

Our worlds are tied together by a strand.

We embraced.  We talked of our own lives.

So that the other would know

Where we came from and where we went to.

I sat upon one of Grace O’Malley’s ships.

Intent as I was listening, I was absorbing her presence and her existence.

Her strength, her truths vs. her legend.

I watched her hands,

And admired the courage and vivacity.

Looking at her I am convinced I need to be related.

 

On stone by the ocean we sat.

JM Synge and I.

He asked to read what I wrote.

And I handed him a piece about Ireland,

Desperate to watch his face while he read.

I listened with such appreciation

When I met Lucy Spraggan.

Her music is emotion

In stories I can hear and understand.

I think she wants to be my friend.

The more people I ‘met’

The more difficult I found it

To narrow it down to who I want to meet.

The world and history are full of people to meet.

And

I’d like to think I’m worth meeting too.

11 thoughts on “The People I Thought I’d Never Meet

  1. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:22 am

    Great write. We are all brothers and sisters.

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:40 am

    we are one. and yes you are a part of the whole.

    Reply
  3. ivor20 says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:43 am

    A wonderful post Colleen.
    “We all have our worth
    Here on mother earth”

    Reply
  4. markbialczak says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:44 am

    You are a great part of my world stage, MBC, be certain of that. I am glad to meet you here each morning as I start my day, before I go outside to meet other people.

    Reply
  5. soiba says:
    March 30, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Wonderful. Amazing how there’s a deep connection in every line

    Reply
  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 30, 2018 at 8:51 am

    You are Colleen. Even though we’re but cyber pals my life is better for connecting with you. You are a very special gem. ❤️

    Reply
  7. Priceless Joy says:
    March 30, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Of course you are!! 🙂

    Reply
  8. Jenchat says:
    March 30, 2018 at 9:35 am

    You definitely are worth meeting

    Reply
  9. Jim McKeever says:
    March 30, 2018 at 10:30 am

    I absolutely love this, Colleen!

    Reply
  10. Patrick Faherty says:
    March 30, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Very nice, Pinky! I’m glad to know ye and I’m sure everyone in your post was glad to have met ye, too!

    Reply
  11. Peter's pondering says:
    March 30, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    You’ve certainly been busy this week, remembering all the places you’ve never been, all the people you’ve never met, and recounting all the stories you’ve never told. I’ve really enjoyed reading all of the things I’ve never read.

    Reply

