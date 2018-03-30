The People I Thought I’d Never Meet

There are people I want to meet
Who I will never meet.
Or think I never could meet.
Unless I take things into my own hands
And make it happen.
So I did.
I met a great great great great great grandparent.
In a land I could not know as home, as it was to him.
Ireland, South Africa, Finland,
Our worlds are tied together by a strand.
We embraced. We talked of our own lives.
So that the other would know
Where we came from and where we went to.
I sat upon one of Grace O’Malley’s ships.
Intent as I was listening, I was absorbing her presence and her existence.
Her strength, her truths vs. her legend.
I watched her hands,
And admired the courage and vivacity.
Looking at her I am convinced I need to be related.
On stone by the ocean we sat.
JM Synge and I.
He asked to read what I wrote.
And I handed him a piece about Ireland,
Desperate to watch his face while he read.
I listened with such appreciation
When I met Lucy Spraggan.
Her music is emotion
In stories I can hear and understand.
I think she wants to be my friend.
The more people I ‘met’
The more difficult I found it
To narrow it down to who I want to meet.
The world and history are full of people to meet.
And
I’d like to think I’m worth meeting too.
Great write. We are all brothers and sisters.
we are one. and yes you are a part of the whole.
A wonderful post Colleen.
“We all have our worth
Here on mother earth”
You are a great part of my world stage, MBC, be certain of that. I am glad to meet you here each morning as I start my day, before I go outside to meet other people.
Wonderful. Amazing how there’s a deep connection in every line
You are Colleen. Even though we’re but cyber pals my life is better for connecting with you. You are a very special gem. ❤️
Of course you are!! 🙂
You definitely are worth meeting
I absolutely love this, Colleen!
Very nice, Pinky! I’m glad to know ye and I’m sure everyone in your post was glad to have met ye, too!
You’ve certainly been busy this week, remembering all the places you’ve never been, all the people you’ve never met, and recounting all the stories you’ve never told. I’ve really enjoyed reading all of the things I’ve never read.