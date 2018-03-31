If you’ve never built a
“girls only”
“boys only”
“no grown ups”
or
“no one but me”
fort,
You may be a wonderfully inclusive person.
Or you didn’t have a tribe of siblings.
I would still build a ‘no grown-ups’ allowed fort.
😀
;-D
Another thing I missed out on being a only child.
Maybe your fort sign could read “Chaos Welcome”. 🙂 You would have possibly attracted OTHER people’s siblings! 😉
LOL
We dug a hole in the woods behind our houses, MBC. Nobody allowed but us. Of course, nobody else would want to crawl down into that hole. But we had it nice down there! Covered it with planks and leaves with just enough space for light to come in.
I am pretty daggone impressed with this MBM.
Let’s not forget the invisible line you drew in our shared bedroom that created the “no sisters” proverbial fortress 😉😂
Well, same idea anyway. 😂
Me too. I don’t even allow grown ups in my head!
That’s a very wise way to exist Peter!
hahaha I get it!
😉 I’m going to build one the next time the kids are here!