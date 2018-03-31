Mar 31 2018
13 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

No One But Me Fort

If you’ve never built a

“girls only”

“boys only”

“no grown ups”

or

“no one but me”

fort,

You may be a wonderfully inclusive person.

Or you didn’t have a tribe of siblings.

I would still build a ‘no grown-ups’ allowed fort.

No One But Me Fort

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 31, 2018 at 8:36 am

    😀

  2. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    March 31, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Another thing I missed out on being a only child.

  3. markbialczak says:
    March 31, 2018 at 9:12 am

    We dug a hole in the woods behind our houses, MBC. Nobody allowed but us. Of course, nobody else would want to crawl down into that hole. But we had it nice down there! Covered it with planks and leaves with just enough space for light to come in.

  4. tarafaherty says:
    March 31, 2018 at 9:39 am

    Let’s not forget the invisible line you drew in our shared bedroom that created the “no sisters” proverbial fortress 😉😂

  5. Peter's pondering says:
    March 31, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Me too. I don’t even allow grown ups in my head!

  6. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    March 31, 2018 at 10:05 am

    hahaha I get it!

