I live scared. But, I live.

I blink and so lose fractions of vision. Yet, I see.

I hold my breath. And still, I require fresh air.

I am loud. Oh but how I yearn for my silence.

I can’t believe it! Oh, though! I am a believer!

I age. But there is no doubt I feel the excitement of youth.

I inquire. Though some answers I can give.

I smile. Even when I cry.

I anger. Though joy rules my life.

I shake my head in disbelief. Nevertheless, I am in awe and live in the wonder of acceptance.

Still me.

Different sides of the same mirror.