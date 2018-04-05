Apr 05 2018
9 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

But, I Live

I live scared.   But, I live.

I blink and so lose fractions of vision.  Yet, I see.

I hold my breath.  And still, I require fresh air.

I am loud.  Oh but how I yearn for my silence.

I can’t believe it!  Oh, though!  I am a believer!

I age.   But there is no doubt  I feel the excitement of youth.

I inquire.  Though some answers I can give.

I smile.  Even when I cry.

I anger.  Though joy rules my life.

I shake my head in disbelief.  Nevertheless, I am in awe and live in the wonder of acceptance.

Still me.

Different sides of the same mirror.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

9 thoughts on “But, I Live

  1. lou rasmus says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:19 am

    raw feelings. i like it

    Reply
  2. tric says:
    April 5, 2018 at 4:15 am

    I love this, especially, “I blink and so lose fractions of vision. Yet, I see.”
    All facets of living are real and reading this I’ve realised that aging has left me less scared not more. Imagine that?
    I get your posts on FB each morning here in Ireland. They are like my ‘thought for today.’

    Reply
  3. ksbeth says:
    April 5, 2018 at 4:34 am

    on way or another, is the story of my life. wonderful, colleen –

    Reply
  4. markbialczak says:
    April 5, 2018 at 7:35 am

    It would be so less great if things were just one way, MBC.

    Reply
  5. Ocean Bream says:
    April 5, 2018 at 8:41 am

    I love your words here. It’s all part of life, the highs and the lows. And the negatives certainly don’t define us! Keep on spreading your positive, Colleen 🙂

    Reply
  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 5, 2018 at 8:52 am

    I relate to all of this. 🌝

    Reply
  7. Jodi says:
    April 5, 2018 at 9:05 am

    Beautiful!!

    Reply
  8. moonwatcher51 says:
    April 5, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Sounds like the Gemini conundrum. Love the picture and the post.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: