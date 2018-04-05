I live scared. But, I live.
I blink and so lose fractions of vision. Yet, I see.
I hold my breath. And still, I require fresh air.
I am loud. Oh but how I yearn for my silence.
I can’t believe it! Oh, though! I am a believer!
I age. But there is no doubt I feel the excitement of youth.
I inquire. Though some answers I can give.
I smile. Even when I cry.
I anger. Though joy rules my life.
I shake my head in disbelief. Nevertheless, I am in awe and live in the wonder of acceptance.
Still me.
Different sides of the same mirror.
Advertisements
raw feelings. i like it
I love this, especially, “I blink and so lose fractions of vision. Yet, I see.”
All facets of living are real and reading this I’ve realised that aging has left me less scared not more. Imagine that?
I get your posts on FB each morning here in Ireland. They are like my ‘thought for today.’
Mine too!
on way or another, is the story of my life. wonderful, colleen –
It would be so less great if things were just one way, MBC.
I love your words here. It’s all part of life, the highs and the lows. And the negatives certainly don’t define us! Keep on spreading your positive, Colleen 🙂
I relate to all of this. 🌝
Beautiful!!
Sounds like the Gemini conundrum. Love the picture and the post.