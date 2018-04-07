Motionless

Outside of the world noise
There is
Reprieve,
In silence.
To restore energy
To face
The chaos.
Eyes closed, mind free, breathe.
This is one I really should memorize,Colleen! I keep forgetting how to breathe!
❤️
We must
One, two, three, ahhhhhhhhhhhh. Thanks, MBC.
Yes…silence is renewing.
