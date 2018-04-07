Apr 07 2018
5 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Motionless

Outside of the world noise

There is

Reprieve,

In silence.

To restore energy

To face

The chaos.

Eyes closed, mind free, breathe.

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

5 thoughts on “Motionless

  1. kentuckyangel24 says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:07 am

    This is one I really should memorize,Colleen! I keep forgetting how to breathe!

    Reply
  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:25 am

    ❤️

    Reply
  3. Jodi says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:32 am

    We must

    Reply
  4. markbialczak says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:38 am

    One, two, three, ahhhhhhhhhhhh. Thanks, MBC.

    Reply
  5. goldenbrodie says:
    April 7, 2018 at 10:52 am

    Yes…silence is renewing.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: