Apr 08 2018
13 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Pain Relief

My friend told me today that cussing relieves pain.

I prescribe to this daily.

I am a believer.

Refills at user’s request.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13 thoughts on “Pain Relief

  1. universe fireflie says:
    April 8, 2018 at 7:30 am

    ur posts always make me laugh!!!
    i love this

  2. neilsonanita says:
    April 8, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Very good distraction technique!

  3. lbeth1950 says:
    April 8, 2018 at 8:08 am

    I got that,

  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 8, 2018 at 8:24 am

    🙂

  5. goldenbrodie says:
    April 8, 2018 at 8:40 am

    Ha! And words are free…could be addictive 🙂

  6. Babs says:
    April 8, 2018 at 8:42 am

    If that were true my brother could have gone through his knee replacements without any anesthesia 😂😂😂😂

  7. Peter's pondering says:
    April 8, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Oh **** Yes!

  8. ksbeth says:
    April 8, 2018 at 8:56 am

    and sometimes i even need to up my dosage!

  9. markbialczak says:
    April 8, 2018 at 9:02 am

    I drop the pain-relievers, too, MBC. Dagnabbit!

  10. Ann Koplow says:
    April 8, 2018 at 9:09 am

    I am a believer in your *&#$#@!* amazing blog, Colleen.

  11. Priceless Joy says:
    April 8, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Hahahaha! It sure does help relieve pain!! LOL!

  12. Ellen says:
    April 8, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Each of my grown children must have a prescription for this with unlimited refills! I myself do not indulge, well maybe on a rare occasion. May I please make copies of this, they will love it! Thank-you!

  13. Marissa Bergen says:
    April 8, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    I feel somehow forgiven.

