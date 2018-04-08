Pain Relief

My friend told me today that cussing relieves pain.
I prescribe to this daily.
I am a believer.
Refills at user’s request.
ur posts always make me laugh!!!
i love this
Very good distraction technique!
I got that,
🙂
Ha! And words are free…could be addictive 🙂
If that were true my brother could have gone through his knee replacements without any anesthesia 😂😂😂😂
Oh **** Yes!
and sometimes i even need to up my dosage!
I drop the pain-relievers, too, MBC. Dagnabbit!
I am a believer in your *&#$#@!* amazing blog, Colleen.
Hahahaha! It sure does help relieve pain!! LOL!
Each of my grown children must have a prescription for this with unlimited refills! I myself do not indulge, well maybe on a rare occasion. May I please make copies of this, they will love it! Thank-you!
I feel somehow forgiven.
