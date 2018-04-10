Apr 10 2018
Chatter Master

It’s Source of Power

You can’t see it.

But it’s a dream I’m holding.

It breathes when I breathe,

I nourish it

I value it

I imagine it

I visit it.

I create it.

I am

It’s source of power.

One thought on "It's Source of Power

  The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 10, 2018 at 12:21 am

