Splitting The Difference

There was a time when I could almost do the splits.
During that time,
I envisioned myself doing the splits.
I was convinced I could do them,
I knew I could do them,
I believed.
Then I was injured.
Physically I cannot do the splits and – never – will be able to.
But that does not stop me from believing I could do the splits.
It’s not my lack of effort or my lack of desire that was taken from me.
If not for the injury
I could do the splits.
There is a difference in not being able to
And not believing.
I may be splitting hairs
But I’ll split the difference and be content with my theory.
Beautiful way to state the power of believing. ❤️
Keep believing! 🙂