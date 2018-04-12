Splitting The Difference

There was a time when I could almost do the splits.

During that time,

I envisioned myself doing the splits.

I was convinced I could do them,

I knew I could do them,

I believed.

Then I was injured.

Physically I cannot do the splits and – never – will be able to.

But that does not stop me from believing I could do the splits.

It’s not my lack of effort or my lack of desire that was taken from me.

If not for the injury

I could do the splits.

There is a difference in not being able to

And not believing.

I may be splitting hairs

But I’ll split the difference and be content with my theory.