Apr 13 2018
4 Comments
Chatter Master

I Left

 

I left the place,

The time,

The work,

The expectations.

I left.

"I Left"

  1. House of Heart says:
    April 13, 2018 at 8:59 am

    Yes!

    
  2. Ann Koplow says:
    April 13, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Don’t leave WordPress, Colleen!

    
  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 13, 2018 at 9:41 am

    Did you retire? Or just get lost in a book? Inquiring minds want to know. lol 😉

    
  4. markbialczak says:
    April 13, 2018 at 10:04 am

    And you will find a much more rewarding place, for sure, MBC.

    

