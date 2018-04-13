I left the place,
The time,
The work,
The expectations.
I left.
Yes!
Don’t leave WordPress, Colleen!
Did you retire? Or just get lost in a book? Inquiring minds want to know. lol 😉
And you will find a much more rewarding place, for sure, MBC.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Yes!
Don’t leave WordPress, Colleen!
Did you retire? Or just get lost in a book? Inquiring minds want to know. lol 😉
And you will find a much more rewarding place, for sure, MBC.