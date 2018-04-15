Teach Them The Power of ‘No’

We raise our children telling them what it is they are supposed to do.

We teach them that we are the authority.

We coach them to do as they are told.

We train them to follow orders.

We expect them to respect what it is that is expected of them.

I’m not a parenting expert.

But I think one of the best things you can do is teach a child…

The power of “NO!”

Enable them, to protect themselves.