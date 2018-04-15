Apr 15 2018
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Teach Them The Power of ‘No’

We raise our children telling them what it is they are supposed to do.

We teach them that we are the authority.

We coach them to do as they are told.

We train them to follow orders.

We expect them to respect what it is that is expected of them.

I’m not a parenting expert.

But I think one of the best things you can do is teach a child…

The power of “NO!”

Enable them, to protect themselves.

 

3 thoughts on “Teach Them The Power of ‘No’

  1. ivor20 says:
    April 15, 2018 at 1:39 am

    Yes, a sensible post, but I’m still learning how to say no !!

  2. duncanr says:
    April 15, 2018 at 2:40 am

    and related to the power of ‘No’ is teaching them to question what they are being asked to do instead of blindly following orders because a person in authority has issued them – something (as history shows us) many adults have difficulty doing!

  3. tric says:
    April 15, 2018 at 4:35 am

    Hear hear.

