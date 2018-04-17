Apr 17 2018
By Chatter Master

But She Does Say It…

A few years ago my husband came in the house to tattle on a little one.  He told one little man not to run through the yard.  His little cousin, sticking up for her cousin,  told my husband “you’re a dumb ass”.

Here’s the thing-

She said it.

She heard it somewhere.   She has no idea what it means.  But she said it.  And her mom, sitting inside with me, had to address it.

The mom was startled when my husband tattled.  I’m not calling my husband out as a tattler here…..I don’t think.  What I mean is, mom was startled at what my husband was tattling telling us had happened.

The mom went outside, with me following, to tell the little one that we don’t say mean things.  We don’t call people names.

I just stood there trying to do the right thing and not react to the child, or to the mother’s admonishments.   But there was another little girl child observing.  And the other child who was observing  didn’t think mom understood correctly.

Mom told the first little she-child again “you don’t say things like that”.  She said it about four times more, not sure what else to say.  She kept repeating it like that would help it sink in.

The second little she-child piped up as mom kept trying to insist that the first little she-child does not say these things.   The second little girl spoke up  and said “yes she does, she called him a dumb ass”.

Her clarification made it clear.

She does, indeed, say this.

Mom can say it all she wants, but the child does, say it.

One thought on “But She Does Say It…

  1. IreneDesign2011 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Kids do often say things, as we only think, Colleen 😀

    Reply

