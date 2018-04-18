Apr 18 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Despite The Thieves

In the sounds that reverberate and echo

From my voice spoken, and my voice restrained,

I, Exist.

With heavy step, heavy brow, squinted eye,

Of disappointment,

I, Exist.

Through blinding brilliant light, and

Fleeting breath of exhilaration,

I, Exist.

Along the debris I create

And leave behind my trodden path,

I, Exist

Upon my soul, upon my heart,

Upon the inhalation of energy I consume,

I, Exist.

Despite the thieves who lurk, amongst

And twisted in my way,

I, Exist.

Like no other ever has,

I, Exist.

One thought on "Despite The Thieves"

  1. Ali Grimshaw says:
    April 18, 2018 at 12:27 am

    I am glad you do. Keep thriving.

    Reply

