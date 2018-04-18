In the sounds that reverberate and echo
From my voice spoken, and my voice restrained,
I, Exist.
With heavy step, heavy brow, squinted eye,
Of disappointment,
I, Exist.
Through blinding brilliant light, and
Fleeting breath of exhilaration,
I, Exist.
Along the debris I create
And leave behind my trodden path,
I, Exist
Upon my soul, upon my heart,
Upon the inhalation of energy I consume,
I, Exist.
Despite the thieves who lurk, amongst
And twisted in my way,
I, Exist.
Like no other ever has,
I, Exist.
I am glad you do. Keep thriving.