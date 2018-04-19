Fare Guaranteed

It’s no where to be found.

No

Where.

My friend and I sat for hours at a coffee shop today.

While discussing life and work and more life

We had a difficult time figuring out where common sense has escaped to.

Please feel free to start a list in the comments

About where common sense has vanished from.

If,

By some odd chance you still have it in your part of the world,

I will send fare for you to put it on a plane, train or bus,

And send it back here.