Apr 19 2018
1 Comment
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Fare Guaranteed

It’s no where to be found.

No

Where.

 

 

 

My friend and I sat for hours at a coffee shop today.

While discussing life and work and more life

We had a difficult time figuring out where common sense has escaped to.

Please feel free to start a list in the comments

About where common sense has vanished from.

If,

By some odd chance you still have it in your part of the world,

I will send fare for you to put it on a plane, train or bus,

And send it back here.

One thought on “Fare Guaranteed

  1. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:09 am

    Common sense has been dead and buried along with common courtesy.

    Reply

