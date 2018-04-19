Fare Guaranteed

It’s no where to be found.
No
Where.
My friend and I sat for hours at a coffee shop today.
While discussing life and work and more life
We had a difficult time figuring out where common sense has escaped to.
Please feel free to start a list in the comments
About where common sense has vanished from.
If,
By some odd chance you still have it in your part of the world,
I will send fare for you to put it on a plane, train or bus,
And send it back here.
Common sense has been dead and buried along with common courtesy.