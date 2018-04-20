Apr 20 2018
5 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Armored and Exposed

 

 

Wear the armor

And risk what you

May not get.

Or.

Wear no armor

And risk

What you will get.

What risks we take in life

Or don’t take.

Armored and exposed.

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , ,

5 thoughts on “Armored and Exposed

  1. ksbeth says:
    April 20, 2018 at 8:56 am

    i have chosen to do both at different times in my life and i now choose to live armor free and take my chances.

    Reply
  2. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    April 20, 2018 at 8:56 am

    I chose no armor. Life is to be cherished and experienced. Take a risk.

    Reply
  3. Peter's pondering says:
    April 20, 2018 at 9:07 am

    “Whether ’tis nobler in the mind to suffer The slings and arrows of outrageous fortune Or to take arms against a sea of troubles, And by opposing end them”

    To hell with it – Go for the exposure!

    Reply
  4. Priceless Joy says:
    April 20, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Great illustration of a simple truth! And it is all so very true.

    Reply
  5. Ocean Bream says:
    April 20, 2018 at 9:39 am

    Difficult choice, but oh what rewards suffering gives<3

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: