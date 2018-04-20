And risk what you
May not get.
Or.
Wear no armor
And risk
What you will get.
What risks we take in life
Or don’t take.
Armored and exposed.
i have chosen to do both at different times in my life and i now choose to live armor free and take my chances.
I chose no armor. Life is to be cherished and experienced. Take a risk.
“Whether ’tis nobler in the mind to suffer The slings and arrows of outrageous fortune Or to take arms against a sea of troubles, And by opposing end them”
To hell with it – Go for the exposure!
Great illustration of a simple truth! And it is all so very true.
Difficult choice, but oh what rewards suffering gives<3