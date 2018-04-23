I went out into the world
To find a place,
To be alone,
And claim it as my own.
There,
I breathed.
I was still like I never allow myself to be.
And it was mine for as long as I needed it.
Then I returned it as I found it.
I needed this.
I did this.
I will do it again.
Advertisements
Bravo. Sometimes we need to find a place like this to be alone.
I wish I would have done this today. At least I was outside. This looks like a great spot for restoration.
So much needed! I like how you merged reality with art. Simply lovely. All the better if that place is one with nature ❤