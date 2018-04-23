Apr 23 2018
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

It Was Mine

I went out into the world

To find a place,

To be alone,

And claim it as my own.

There,

I breathed.

I was still like I never allow myself to be.

And it was mine for as long as I needed it.

Then I returned it as I found it.

I needed this.

I did this.

I will do it again.

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

3 thoughts on “It Was Mine

  1. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    April 23, 2018 at 12:07 am

    Bravo. Sometimes we need to find a place like this to be alone.

    Reply
  2. Ali Grimshaw says:
    April 23, 2018 at 12:27 am

    I wish I would have done this today. At least I was outside. This looks like a great spot for restoration.

    Reply
  3. Ocean Bream says:
    April 23, 2018 at 1:01 am

    So much needed! I like how you merged reality with art. Simply lovely. All the better if that place is one with nature ❤

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: