Apr 24 2018
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

It’s Not The Size of a Kindness That Matters

I went to the movies with my friend.

They were handing out free sample bags of new M&M flavors.

The very kind young man asked me what flavor I wanted.

I froze in indecision.

I stuttered and couldn’t decide.

He smiled and said

“I’m giving you both!”

I smiled and said

“You’re my favorite today.”

There is sweetness in every kind action.

 

6 thoughts on “It’s Not The Size of a Kindness That Matters

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 24, 2018 at 12:51 am

    ❤️

  2. ksbeth says:
    April 24, 2018 at 5:01 am

    and a kindness in every sweet action

  3. Jodi says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:33 am

    That is such a sweet thing to say. I may be using that. You are my favorite today 👍😉

  4. Ocean Bream says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:01 am

    Sweetness – figuratively and literally! 🙂

  5. markbialczak says:
    April 24, 2018 at 8:00 am

    He is a kind young man. Yet, how is anybody supposed to choose one of two NEW flavors? So, MBC, a suggestion to the marketers. They just might become everybody’s favorite by giving both new flavors to all!

  6. Ellen says:
    April 24, 2018 at 8:32 am

    This young man is a disciple of Aesop : “No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.” In a world where kindness seems to be lacking, small acts of kindness become very big…and two bags of M&M’s is huge! Your sweet words to him are a kindness too. Thank-you!

