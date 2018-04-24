It’s Not The Size of a Kindness That Matters

I went to the movies with my friend.
They were handing out free sample bags of new M&M flavors.
The very kind young man asked me what flavor I wanted.
I froze in indecision.
I stuttered and couldn’t decide.
He smiled and said
“I’m giving you both!”
I smiled and said
“You’re my favorite today.”
There is sweetness in every kind action.
and a kindness in every sweet action
That is such a sweet thing to say. I may be using that. You are my favorite today 👍😉
Sweetness – figuratively and literally! 🙂
He is a kind young man. Yet, how is anybody supposed to choose one of two NEW flavors? So, MBC, a suggestion to the marketers. They just might become everybody’s favorite by giving both new flavors to all!
This young man is a disciple of Aesop : “No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.” In a world where kindness seems to be lacking, small acts of kindness become very big…and two bags of M&M’s is huge! Your sweet words to him are a kindness too. Thank-you!