Leasing My Existence

I rent the breath within me.
I cannot own what I cannot keep.
like trying to hold water in your hands.
The air I breathe
purifying within
free to leave
there for my twin
Indeed profoundly true!
Yes…like the earth and the environment…we pass through…
❤️
So true and so you, MBC.
