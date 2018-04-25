Apr 25 2018
6 Comments
Chatter Master

Leasing My Existence

I rent the breath within me.

I cannot own what I cannot keep.

6 thoughts on “Leasing My Existence

  1. ksbeth says:
    April 25, 2018 at 6:09 am

    like trying to hold water in your hands.

    Reply
  2. ivor20 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 6:22 am

    The air I breathe
    purifying within
    free to leave
    there for my twin

    Reply
  3. Jodi says:
    April 25, 2018 at 6:22 am

    Indeed profoundly true!

    Reply
  4. goldenbrodie says:
    April 25, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Yes…like the earth and the environment…we pass through…

    Reply
  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 25, 2018 at 9:06 am

    ❤️

    Reply
  6. markbialczak says:
    April 25, 2018 at 10:10 am

    So true and so you, MBC.

    Reply

