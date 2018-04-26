The Contradiction of Truth

I’m not what you think I am.

And I’m not what I hope to be.

I am a coward who can have brave moments.

I am not a thief but I might steal to survive.

I am not a killer but question if I could kill to protect my child.

I’m not an advocate but I will stand up for what I think is right.

I write my thoughts but I don’t write my all.

I do not fear death but I do not want to die.

I do good deeds but fail at genuine kindness.

I have worked hard at many things and have yet to meet my potential.

I love but don’t always act with love.

I cannot carry a tune but I sing every day.

I cherish my family but don’t always make the time.

I think I am good but know I am capable of bad.

I try to be responsible and succeed at times in doing nothing.

I am realistic to the core but dream of possibilities every day.

I am rooted firmly in home but yearn for adventure.

I believe in God but do not understand religion.

I speak with truths but do not always tell the truth.

I am what ever you think of me but not who you think I should be.

I’m not what you think I am.

And I’m not yet what I can be.