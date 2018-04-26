The Contradiction of Truth

I’m not what you think I am.
And I’m not what I hope to be.
I am a coward who can have brave moments.
I am not a thief but I might steal to survive.
I am not a killer but question if I could kill to protect my child.
I’m not an advocate but I will stand up for what I think is right.
I write my thoughts but I don’t write my all.
I do not fear death but I do not want to die.
I do good deeds but fail at genuine kindness.
I have worked hard at many things and have yet to meet my potential.
I love but don’t always act with love.
I cannot carry a tune but I sing every day.
I cherish my family but don’t always make the time.
I think I am good but know I am capable of bad.
I try to be responsible and succeed at times in doing nothing.
I am realistic to the core but dream of possibilities every day.
I am rooted firmly in home but yearn for adventure.
I believe in God but do not understand religion.
I speak with truths but do not always tell the truth.
I am what ever you think of me but not who you think I should be.
I’m not what you think I am.
And I’m not yet what I can be.
Great write. Interesting contradictions especially about God and religion.
Wonderful Colleen! 🙂
It is a fine day when you know what you are, what you are not, and what you can be, MBC.
❤ 🙂
I m not what think i am
thats about everybody