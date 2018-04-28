Who is going to be angry?

My six year old grandson was spending the night with me. I was asking him how school was, about his friends, about his spelling tests. Amongst all that he was telling me he tells me one little boy called him a “xxxxxx’ xxxxxx” on the playground. My grandson used the first letters of each word, not the words, to tell me. But I knew what he meant.
I was horrified. Another six year old child using that language in kindergarten. I know language happens. Kids can pick it up from anywhere and everywhere. I’m not surprised by that. I am, however, bothered by what happened. It was these two words in particular, in kindergarten and in this context that bothers me.
My grandson is white.
The other child was not.
The above two facts should not matter. But to this story, they do.
I told my grandson I was sorry he had to deal with this. Later I spoke with my daughter, his mother. Of course they had followed up on this. Though the language he used was completely inappropriate, it was discovered that the child who used that language was saying to my grandson “you’re my xxxxxx’ xxxxxx” in a friendship kind of way, not in a derogatory way. I was still terribly bothered and worried.
How many problems do you see with this?
My grandson now thinks, because of his peers, that this language and name calling is acceptable. Of course his parents are telling him and teaching him it is not. But his little and expanding world is telling him something completely different.
We wonder why this never ends.
We can teach and model and do our best.
But ‘we’ are not the only teachers in our children’s world.
The little boy who used this language, in the way he did, has obviously heard this in some way from somewhere. And he is repeating it. I suspect my grandson is confused. Like I am.
What is going to happen if there is a first time my grandson uses that term while speaking to other people, as a friend. Or in any form. The first time he says to a child of another race “you’re my xxxxxx’ xxxxxx”.
Who is going to be angry?
And who will they be angry with?
The very words that anyone would not want to be called, are being used by people who would not want to be called that. How has such a derogatory term become acceptable for anyone to use as a handle for friendship? How do you explain such a contradiction to a child. I don’t understand the contradiction of it.
My grandson is innocent. The six year old child who used this term is innocent.
For now.
this worries me and makes me sad. on the other end of this, my granddaughter who is bi-racial, was at recess with her friends when one said, “let’s play olden days. when girls had to wear dresses all the time and when black and white kids couldn’t play together, so that means we can’t play with you, because you’re black and we’re white.” my granddaughter, and daughter and i were so upset and after talking to her mother, my daughter said they were both crying. it all comes from somewhere, and education and ignorance and an understanding of others who are different. all of the children involved were innocent, not knowing what was appropriate to say or do, and it is up to the adults to model and teach.
Excellent post on the need for mindfulness in speech and action around children.
Language can be very confusing and filled with a bullet we don’t always appreciate, but it has to be learned from somewhere and the rights and wrongs of it taught.
Over here the term ‘feckin eejit,’ can be said as a term of affection, a joking exclamation or a curse at someone who has seriously annoyed you, depending on the tone used.
What a dilemma!
that part about parents teaching children one thing but the world influencing them to talk differently, is so challenging for parents today. Innocence is fleeting! With some influencers, they sow fear, mistrust and hatred very early. Very glad that your daughter sought to find out how your grandson came to know those words – and that it was not a pejorative! Wow….
Obviously these words are used at his home or by an older brother/sister. The little ones pick up this language before any other it seems.
Language is loaded with emotions, always, MBC, and this gives you the chance to teach your 6-year-old grandson how every word carries so much power for all of his life.