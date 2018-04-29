Apr 29 2018
17 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

All In

Some days, some things,

I jump right into knowing what it is I’m getting into.

Some days

I jump.

Not knowing why I jumped

Or what I have jumped into.

But without the jump

There is no adventure.

Happy Landing Everyone.

17 thoughts on “All In

  1. markbialczak says:
    April 29, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Your leaps are what make you special, MBC.

    Reply
  2. ivor20 says:
    April 29, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Every new dawn
    I leap into my future
    naked I begin
    jumping out of my skin

    Reply
  3. rugby843 says:
    April 29, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Great post!!

    Reply
  4. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    April 29, 2018 at 11:59 am

    haha so true

    Reply
  5. anie says:
    April 29, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    happy laanding Colleen!!!

    Reply
  6. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    April 29, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    So true. Adventure is good.

    Reply
  7. gypsy856 says:
    April 29, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    That’s some wisdom there weens.

    Reply
  8. Ellen says:
    April 29, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    The thing with jumping is that it’s pretty much an all or nothing thing to do. You jump and hope for the best or stay put wondering what you might have missed. There is no adventure in staying put. Happy landing indeed! Thank-you!

    Reply
    • Chatter Master says:
      April 29, 2018 at 8:41 pm

      I’ve done both Ellen….all and nothing. 😉

      Reply
      • Ellen says:
        April 29, 2018 at 8:56 pm

        I”ll try to quote Mark Twain from memory correctly : “Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do.” This had more meaning for me twenty years ago than today. In twenty years, if I’m still around, I will probably not remember the doing or the not doing. As to your all and nothing…there can be wisdom in both!

        Reply

