Some days, some things,
I jump right into knowing what it is I’m getting into.
Some days
I jump.
Not knowing why I jumped
Or what I have jumped into.
But without the jump
There is no adventure.
Happy Landing Everyone.
Advertisements
Some days, some things,
I jump right into knowing what it is I’m getting into.
Some days
I jump.
Not knowing why I jumped
Or what I have jumped into.
But without the jump
There is no adventure.
Happy Landing Everyone.
Your leaps are what make you special, MBC.
Oh MBM, thank you. 🙂
Every new dawn
I leap into my future
naked I begin
jumping out of my skin
That’s how we all start!
Great post!!
Thank you! 🙂
haha so true
😉
happy laanding Colleen!!!
Hahahaha, thank you Anie ! 🙂
So true. Adventure is good.
Keeps us on our toes TLAB.
That’s some wisdom there weens.
Thank you Gypsy Lady.
The thing with jumping is that it’s pretty much an all or nothing thing to do. You jump and hope for the best or stay put wondering what you might have missed. There is no adventure in staying put. Happy landing indeed! Thank-you!
I’ve done both Ellen….all and nothing. 😉
I”ll try to quote Mark Twain from memory correctly : “Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do.” This had more meaning for me twenty years ago than today. In twenty years, if I’m still around, I will probably not remember the doing or the not doing. As to your all and nothing…there can be wisdom in both!