Apr 30 2018
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

In The Hues of Grief

Standing in the hues of grief

Begging for the colors to break through,

Find the colors of love

You carry.

They are forever brilliant.

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , ,

2 thoughts on “In The Hues of Grief

  1. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Absolutely beautiful

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    April 30, 2018 at 5:06 am

    they are always brilliant

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: