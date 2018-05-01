May 01 2018
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Silence Likes Me

I like silence

And silence likes me.

I respect the dignity

And in return am given pause

To exist

Just as I am.

I need not speak to silence

To be understood.

But I must listen to hear it’s voice.

I like silence.

And silence likes me.

 

 

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

7 thoughts on “Silence Likes Me

  1. ivor20 says:
    May 1, 2018 at 2:20 am

    Ah yes, that song again, The Sounds Of Silence, and I’ll always like to listen to wisdom in silence.

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    May 1, 2018 at 4:13 am

    silence is so much more powerful than words at times –

    Reply
  3. anie says:
    May 1, 2018 at 4:34 am

    Listening is difficult and understanding often even harder. But the desire to understand and listen confirms the love within us. Silence and pause are good to regain balance and calm the storm in the head. It’s good if you can have the silence as a friend!

    Reply
  4. Peter's pondering says:
    May 1, 2018 at 6:46 am

    Silence is essential for my mind to wander at its greatest efficiency. Only then can I fully hear what my mind has to tell me!

    Reply
  5. markbialczak says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Quiet time is quite important, MBC, you are correct.

    Reply
  6. lbeth1950 says:
    May 1, 2018 at 8:02 am

    I never learned anything while I was talking.

    Reply
  7. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 1, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Yes! 💕

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: