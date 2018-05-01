I like silence
And silence likes me.
I respect the dignity
And in return am given pause
To exist
Just as I am.
I need not speak to silence
To be understood.
But I must listen to hear it’s voice.
I like silence.
And silence likes me.
Advertisements
Ah yes, that song again, The Sounds Of Silence, and I’ll always like to listen to wisdom in silence.
silence is so much more powerful than words at times –
Listening is difficult and understanding often even harder. But the desire to understand and listen confirms the love within us. Silence and pause are good to regain balance and calm the storm in the head. It’s good if you can have the silence as a friend!
Silence is essential for my mind to wander at its greatest efficiency. Only then can I fully hear what my mind has to tell me!
Quiet time is quite important, MBC, you are correct.
I never learned anything while I was talking.
Yes! 💕