Life On Ice

Even when we are running non-stop
We can be frozen in place.
Truthfully,
There are times of my life I wouldn’t mind being frozen in,
For just a little longer than what we get them for.
Other times,
Not so much.
I felt I related to the first 2 lines very much 🙂 The illustration is awesome!
So truly true!
Frozen in time
Preserved she’s mine
Frozen in space
Until I’ve run my race
if only we had that control of things…
Life can give us some individual space, yes, MBC.
🌝
I am completely with ksbeth!
