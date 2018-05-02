May 02 2018
Life On Ice

Even when we are running non-stop

We can be frozen in place.

Truthfully,

There are times of my life I wouldn’t mind being frozen in,

For just a little longer than what we get them for.

Other times,

Not so much.

 

7 thoughts on “Life On Ice

  1. Infinite Living says:
    May 2, 2018 at 12:38 am

    I felt I related to the first 2 lines very much 🙂 The illustration is awesome!

    Reply
  2. cindy knoke says:
    May 2, 2018 at 12:42 am

    So truly true!

    Reply
  3. ivor20 says:
    May 2, 2018 at 2:55 am

    Frozen in time
    Preserved she’s mine
    Frozen in space
    Until I’ve run my race

    Reply
  4. ksbeth says:
    May 2, 2018 at 4:15 am

    if only we had that control of things…

    Reply
  5. markbialczak says:
    May 2, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Life can give us some individual space, yes, MBC.

    Reply
  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 2, 2018 at 7:59 am

    🌝

    Reply
  7. anie says:
    May 2, 2018 at 9:55 am

    I am completely with ksbeth!

    Reply

