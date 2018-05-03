If You Didn’t Ever

Please enjoy this with your today.
These are wonderful. No, I never had any brothers. Loved the one about the mirror.
In my mind
The trees I climbed
Played hide and seek
Always had a peek
Went to the park
“Til after dark
Built my own fort
Enjoyed my sport
Daydreamed in class
Smart enough to pass
Sang the campfire blues
Knicked my brothers shoes
Teased my sister too
And now laughing with you.
wonderful memories, everybody could buit up such a wonderful list with beautiful pics! Good motivation for everybody to realize what we already had in life and what we are still going to have…; ) have a nice and joyful day, Colleen!
i’ve done each and every one, i’m happy to say and i really appreciate your gift of the extra joy )
Wow,is this a new book or one already out? I loved, loved this, Coleen!! ❤️💗❤️
This sounds like my two brothers’ and my own life! We had apple wars, crabapple wars and got in “real, big Trouble” by throwing rocks along the railroad tracks at other kids. We don’t know who told on us, but probably the man whose dog we actually climbed into his doghouse when hiding during neighborhood “Hide n Seek.”
Only part I never experienced was fear of the dark. I don’t know if it is because we played “hide n seek” in the cornfields (you can lose your sense of direction and it gets gloomy) or at night with flashlights. We had our own flashlights, although I caught the bottom of my mattress on fire by putting a candle under it and leaving it to come to dinner. oops!! 🤣 😆
You know the niceties of life, pure and simple, MBC.
OMG I love this! I have many memories of doing these things. Now I have to get out there and do them again! (My kids call “fives” when they leave their chairs in the family room! 😉 )
