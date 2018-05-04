May 04 2018
Praying For Love

 

 


My own personal opinion:

When you tell someone you are praying for them

and then remember they do not share your beliefs,

I believe there is grace

And graciousness,

In them thanking you for yours.

 

 

 

 

 

 

8 thoughts on “Praying For Love

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:11 am

    ❤️

    Reply
  2. cindy knoke says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Yes!! It is love in thought, both ways.

    Reply
  3. ivor20 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 2:37 am

    Let there be love
    Let there be peace
    On the wings of our doves
    For all our human race

    Reply
  4. anie says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:59 am

    it counts what the gesture means to you! If my cat brings me a mouse, that’s her way of showing me she likes me.

    Reply
  5. ksbeth says:
    May 4, 2018 at 5:07 am

    yes, it is all about the meaning of the gesture

    Reply
  6. markbialczak says:
    May 4, 2018 at 7:36 am

    I believe that everybody’s god hears all the prayers from each corner of the earth, MBC.

    Reply
  7. Priceless Joy says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:25 am

    Yes indeed! 🙂 ❤️❤️

    Reply
  8. kentuckyangel24 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 11:40 am

    We don’t have to share the same faith or beliefs, Colleen. One God under so many names, but still — ONE GOD who watches over us all, no matter what name we use for Her, or even whether or not the person believes or is pagan, agnostic, atheist or other. Prayer is me speaking to my own idea if God, mostly with love in my heart, sometimes in anger, but always asking for help for someone.

    Reply

