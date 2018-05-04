Praying For Love

My own personal opinion:
When you tell someone you are praying for them
and then remember they do not share your beliefs,
I believe there is grace
And graciousness,
In them thanking you for yours.
❤️
Yes!! It is love in thought, both ways.
Let there be love
Let there be peace
On the wings of our doves
For all our human race
it counts what the gesture means to you! If my cat brings me a mouse, that’s her way of showing me she likes me.
yes, it is all about the meaning of the gesture
I believe that everybody’s god hears all the prayers from each corner of the earth, MBC.
Yes indeed! 🙂 ❤️❤️
We don’t have to share the same faith or beliefs, Colleen. One God under so many names, but still — ONE GOD who watches over us all, no matter what name we use for Her, or even whether or not the person believes or is pagan, agnostic, atheist or other. Prayer is me speaking to my own idea if God, mostly with love in my heart, sometimes in anger, but always asking for help for someone.