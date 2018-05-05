You may not agree with me but I’m okay with that.
I was watching a show. On comes a commercial. Music playing. And things being thrown out of a window. By a woman. At a man. And it’s not marshmallows she’s throwing, but everything. Including ripping out her cable box (or whatever it’s called now) and throwing it out the window at him.
I’m thinking to myself….what has this got to do with cable, or internet, or whatever this commercial is selling. Which I don’t know even though I’ve seen the commercial a few times now.
Instead of being charmed into buying a product I am disturbed that someone is trying to use a woman throwing items out of a window, at a man, to sell something. The person speaking over the music is talking about what “you want” and getting what you want.
How …
What …
Why ….
I mean, is that what women empowerment is about? Is that a strong woman? I don’t think so. Yes, I’m going to turn the tables. Because if a man was throwing items out a window at a woman it would not be alright. But, because we think a woman needs to be able to assault a man in a break up is alright, it’s okay.
No, it’s not.
Sadly, this is becoming a common theme. I think. Or I’m overly sensitive to it.
If something is wrong in one direction, turning it around and going the other direction, does not make it right.
You stop something that is bad.
That’s how you stop something bad.
It may be ‘just’ a commercial. But this seems to be a theme in life as we know it now.
People are calling others out on their behaviors and beliefs and in doing so, believe that because they think they are right, they now have the right to become aggressive bullies in the name of righteousness.
I am not empowered because I can physically assault someone.
I am not empowered because I can call people names and demean them for not agreeing with me.
I am not empowered because I think I am right above all else and disregard other’s opinions.
I am not empowered, even if I am right, by believe others are stupid.
We aren’t listening to each other for our ‘why’s’ and our ‘because’s’. Our different ideas and opinions are based in something, something we are not listening to.
I am empowered in my ability to grow as a human being, by having my opinions and beliefs and not being bullied out of them or bullying others for not sharing them. I am empowered by knowing I have the option on how to act if I disagree with anyone, and choosing my actions based on how I believe others should be treated.
I am empowered by knowing I have the right and the ability to ‘do’ something.
I am empowered by having that choice.
My choice, is a reflection of what kind of person I am.
yes, this commercial always gives me pause as well – the action does not seem to fit the
crime and is a really bad example of how to deal with things/people you are unhappy with
Oh these are very strong statements! You are so right and I envy you for your strength and security in your opinion. But no matter how insecure I may be in many things, never take the step to attack people. Neither physically nor mentally, no matter how angry we are. Also, worry, anger and pain will bring us further in our development. The golden rule over everything. No matter what I think of my felllow man, I act in a way, which I expect him to deal with me…..Unfortunately, commercials are often very bad examples of how to behave … probably because you get more attention with bad manners and that is the goal of advertising.
I agree with you 100 percent, MBC. What is right and wrong behavior goes for all of us, across the board. And this particular TV commercial is offensive in its premise to normalize the temper tantrum.
You’re absolutely right. This kind of behaviour is highly disturbing and your definition of empowerment should be adopted by society. Thank you for sharing.
That commercial disturbs me every time I see it and like you, I don’t know what they are selling because my mind shuts down when it comes on. You are right about empowerment and choices.
100% with you Colleen. Do as you would be done by!
I find advertising an anomaly in life generally. What have scantily clad females, or muscle bound males to do with anything that I would wish to buy? Why do we need to dumb down speech, and behaviour, in order to make things appear more attractive to people? Mini rant over!
Perfectly expressed Colleen. I don’t approve of that commercial or any approval of violent o physical behavior. What are we saying esp to young girls. That we demand to be treated with respect but we don’t have to respect men or others we disagree with.
I saw that commercial while visiting home. I agree with your sentiments. In Marketing class, we were encouraged to use “eye grabbers” whether or not they had anything to do with the product. The subconscious message sold the product. In this case it might be purging. IMO, not the best way to illustrate it.