May 06 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

From The Cottage Door

I stood.

A few steps out from the doorway of the cottage.  Mug of tea in hand.  The wood of the doorjamb worn smooth from the friction of wood on wood, or hand on wood-leaning-wearing smooth and sealing with the oil of human touch.  The passing through to greet each day showing over time.

I stood.

Because opening the door for that first look,  always, stops me.  There, right there, and always there, the smell.  The stunning fragrance of ocean, and stone.  Not many recognize that stone has fragrance.  A clean, crisp fragrance.  And every morning it mingles with the ocean’s aroma blowing in just to greet the stone.  They marry.  And carry onward.  To embrace me and my senses.  All for my luxury.

I stood.

For the view.  Later in this day, and all days, I may sit for the view.  But each breaking morn, with that married breath of air greeting me, and the vision of the earth meeting me.  I could not do any less then to stand and welcome such – with nothing but – my full attention and respect.

I stood.

My mug of tea never quite forgotten, but nearly so, at the moment of this welcome.  Fully greeted by my world I raise my mug in silent but grateful salute.

Sláinte my world.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*My picture.  My drawing.  My words.  My vision.

9 thoughts on “From The Cottage Door

  1. kentuckyangel24 says:
    May 6, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Wonderful story, Colleen. I felt as if I was there with you. Hugs! ((()))

  2. Jenchat says:
    May 6, 2018 at 4:06 am

    Thank you for teaching me to appreciate the fragrance of stone. You definitely pulled me into this one

  3. GP Cox says:
    May 6, 2018 at 6:05 am

    What a wonderful way to greet each morning, I could almost smell the air myself.

  4. ksbeth says:
    May 6, 2018 at 6:15 am

    ah, there you are, on that magical green isle. there is a special feeling there, indeed.

  5. anie says:
    May 6, 2018 at 8:10 am

    what a beautiful sight!

  6. Jodi says:
    May 6, 2018 at 8:16 am

    Ahhh! I can smell it!

  7. ivor20 says:
    May 6, 2018 at 8:36 am

    I Stood
    Here beside you
    In another world
    I felt the breeze
    Of stone and sea

    https://photos.app.goo.gl/7WRkXwWbyYbeYdmR6

  8. markbialczak says:
    May 6, 2018 at 8:40 am

    Let it all sink in and come out originally, MBC. This is your gift to the world.

  9. Priceless Joy says:
    May 6, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Beautiful!!

