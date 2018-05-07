Sun, it’s like this.
You are like love.
Even when I don’t see you
I know you exist.
Even when I can’t feel your warmth
Like love,
I trust in you.
And like love,
I’d like to see more of you.
This is gorgeous.
Oh wow, you’ve stirred up the old memory cells here, Let there be love, let the sun shine, it was the age of Aquarius way back in 1969, and I did have Hair then.
Ohhh my mum had this on a Record, beautiful!
😊 Yes I’ve still got the vinyl too 😎
and you make good things grow –
You sure got this right, MBC.
❤️
So beautiful… and you will melt the ice!
Amen sista friend!!!!!
