May 07 2018
9 Comments
Chatter Master

And Like Love

Sun, it’s like this.

You are like love.

Even when I don’t see you

I know you exist.

Even when I can’t feel your warmth

I know you exist.

Like love,

I trust in you.

And like love,

I’d like to see more of you.

And Like Love

  1. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:18 am

    This is gorgeous.

    Reply
  2. ivor20 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:07 am

    Oh wow, you’ve stirred up the old memory cells here, Let there be love, let the sun shine, it was the age of Aquarius way back in 1969, and I did have Hair then.

    Reply
  3. ksbeth says:
    May 7, 2018 at 5:06 am

    and you make good things grow –

    Reply
  4. markbialczak says:
    May 7, 2018 at 7:49 am

    You sure got this right, MBC.

    Reply
  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 7, 2018 at 8:26 am

    ❤️

    Reply
  6. anie says:
    May 7, 2018 at 10:43 am

    So beautiful… and you will melt the ice!

    Reply
  7. gypsy856 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 11:57 am

    Amen sista friend!!!!!

    Reply

