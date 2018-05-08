I’m leery of the soap box.
It never made me more eloquent
No matter how many times I hoisted myself up
And thought I could preach it.
I attended a training once where they actually had us stand on a soap box.
Not to preach.
But to speak about ourselves for 2 minutes.
It was a little liberating even while uncomfortable.
There was no preaching or trying to convince anyone of anything.
Just telling others about the ‘me’ on the soapbox.
Advertisements
😍
I would have liked to be in the audience when you spoke.