I’m leery of the soap box.

It never made me more eloquent

No matter how many times I hoisted myself up

And thought I could preach it.





I attended a training once where they actually had us stand on a soap box.

Not to preach.

But to speak about ourselves for 2 minutes.

It was a little liberating even while uncomfortable.

There was no preaching or trying to convince anyone of anything.

Just telling others about the ‘me’ on the soapbox.