May 08 2018
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Step Down

I’m leery of the soap box.

It never made me more eloquent

No matter how many times I hoisted myself up

And thought I could preach it.

 


I attended a training once where they actually had us stand on a soap box.

Not to preach.

But to speak about ourselves for 2 minutes.

It was a little liberating even while uncomfortable.

There was no preaching or trying to convince anyone of anything.

Just telling others about the ‘me’ on the soapbox.

2 thoughts on “Step Down

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 8, 2018 at 12:14 am

    😍

    Reply
  2. cindy knoke says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:02 am

    I would have liked to be in the audience when you spoke.

    Reply

