May 09 2018
5 Comments
By Chatter Master

Perplexed, I Am

 

 

 

 

 

 

Perplexed, I am

In the contemplation of

Just about anything.

It’s a normal state of being

For me.

 

 

 

5 thoughts on “Perplexed, I Am

  1. cindy knoke says:
    May 9, 2018 at 2:09 am

    This means you’re smart.

  2. ksbeth says:
    May 9, 2018 at 4:47 am

    deep thinker –

  3. Jodi says:
    May 9, 2018 at 6:30 am

    Life is perplexing

  4. Peter's pondering says:
    May 9, 2018 at 6:49 am

    Try closing your eyes, you may see clearer! (or you may nod off to sleep!)

  5. anie says:
    May 9, 2018 at 7:21 am

    Life is a miracle and living is amazing and also perplexing … over and over … and the more we think and talk to ourselves, the more startling it becomes. As long as the baffling is not to shock, everything is fine, right? The interesting question is, how far we ourselves contribute to things with our behavior, which then astonish us later. Are not we creating our own world? Harsd to believe that life is often just a mirrow.

