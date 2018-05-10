There are things I want you to know.
The message:
You will always matter to someone.
Always.
You will experience loneliness.
You will experience sadness and depression.
It’s part of life.
During those moments when you find yourself on the floor,
Alone,
Close your eyes,
Rest your heart and soul,
And trust.
Don’t be afraid to share your messages.
You matter.
Advertisements
Beautiful. Love it.
Thank you very much 🙂
This is a really lovely post, Colleen. Thanks hon. Great way to start my day! Anita😀
You’re very welcome Neilsonanita 🙂 Thank you for making my day brighter! 🙂
❤
❤
♥️
❤
Thank you, I love your message, as I’m here sitting on the floor, just for a short time, ’til I find the door
Go ahead and rest in that sadness Ivor. Sometimes I think we try hard to dispel sadness without appreciating it’s purpose. Be well friend.
Indeed, the message must get passed on, MBC.
I think we sometimes fear speaking what we want others to know. I choose not to do that anymore. 😉
For the hurting child in all of us. Thank you 💕
You’re very welcome Val ❤
I shared my “nobody loves me” moments with my dog, Rover. He always had the right words!
Pets are such a comfort. I’m glad you had Rover to hear you.
Beautiful Coleen! All lives matter.
Amen and truth!
Beautiful message Colleen!!
Thank you Priceless 🙂
Lovely
Thank you 🙂
Such an important message. Thanks for putting it out into the world.
Thank you for saying so Ali. And you’re welcome. 🙂