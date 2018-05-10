May 10 2018
24 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

There Are Things

There are things I want you to know.

The message:

You will always matter to someone.

Always.

 

You will experience loneliness.

You will experience sadness and depression.

It’s part of life.

During those moments when you find yourself on the floor,

Alone,

Close your eyes,

Rest your heart and soul,

And trust.

 

 

Don’t be afraid to share your messages.

You matter.

 

 

24 thoughts on “There Are Things

  1. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Beautiful. Love it.

  2. neilsonanita says:
    May 10, 2018 at 4:13 am

    This is a really lovely post, Colleen. Thanks hon. Great way to start my day! Anita😀

  3. ksbeth says:
    May 10, 2018 at 4:49 am

  4. Anya says:
    May 10, 2018 at 5:01 am

    ♥️

  5. ivor20 says:
    May 10, 2018 at 7:27 am

    Thank you, I love your message, as I’m here sitting on the floor, just for a short time, ’til I find the door

  6. markbialczak says:
    May 10, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Indeed, the message must get passed on, MBC.

  7. Val Boyko says:
    May 10, 2018 at 8:35 am

    For the hurting child in all of us. Thank you 💕

  8. Peter's pondering says:
    May 10, 2018 at 9:17 am

    I shared my “nobody loves me” moments with my dog, Rover. He always had the right words!

  9. Jodi says:
    May 10, 2018 at 9:17 am

    Beautiful Coleen! All lives matter.

  10. Priceless Joy says:
    May 10, 2018 at 9:20 am

    Beautiful message Colleen!!

  11. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    May 10, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Lovely

  12. Ali Grimshaw says:
    May 10, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    Such an important message. Thanks for putting it out into the world.

