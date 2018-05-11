Does anyone else struggle on a daily basis
to avoid
Verbally stepping in ‘it’
when
in the presence of others?
Yeah,
me too.
Me too. 😆
Me too, but on a wet cold rainy day when I’m stuck at home all alone, I’m able to avoid stepping in it !!
oh, hourly.
indeed, if I see something I feel is so wrong!
Hahahahaha! Yes! It is hard sometimes to not step in it.
