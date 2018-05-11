May 11 2018
5 Comments
By Chatter Master

Stepping In It

Does anyone else struggle on a daily basis

to avoid

Verbally stepping in ‘it’

when

in the presence of others?

Yeah,

me too.

 

 

5 thoughts on “Stepping In It

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:58 am

    Me too. 😆

    Reply
  2. ivor20 says:
    May 11, 2018 at 7:20 am

    Me too, but on a wet cold rainy day when I’m stuck at home all alone, I’m able to avoid stepping in it !!

    Reply
  3. ksbeth says:
    May 11, 2018 at 7:55 am

    oh, hourly.

    Reply
  4. House of Heart says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:54 am

    indeed, if I see something I feel is so wrong!

    Reply
  5. Priceless Joy says:
    May 11, 2018 at 9:39 am

    Hahahahaha! Yes! It is hard sometimes to not step in it.

    Reply

