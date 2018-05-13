May 13 2018
10 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Now It’s Morning

I woke up to this day.  With things to do.  Isn’t that how it goes for a “day off”?  The house needs cleaned.  The laundry needs folded.  The dishes need washed.  There is work to do in the yard.  The car needs cleaned.  Things need readied for the days I have to ‘work’.

Instead.

I sit here.  Outside on the quiet morn.

With a frothy hot drink.

In the slightly chilled air.

Birds…they are chattering and singing, maybe it’s their day off too.  Because I don’t hear them like this during the week.  Or I don’t have the time to sit here for a quiet moment of my own, to enjoy their banter back and forth.  It’s very entertaining.  I’m fairly certain the one doing the loop d’ loop song is bragging to the one who intermittently sounds to be encouraging the loop d’ loop with a trill little ‘tell me more!’.   And the loop d’ loop bird seems encouraged to do so.  Ah!  Someone is chiming in with a ‘deeter deeter deeter deet’.

Sounds like someone had, or is having a good time.

When I went to bed last night I had visions of all I would get done today.

But now it’s morning.

And I have visions of morning.  Without demands and parameters.

Now, it’s a lovely morning.

 

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

10 thoughts on “Now It’s Morning

  1. ivor20 says:
    May 13, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Good Morning, enjoy, and happy Mothers Day.

    Reply
  2. Book Club Mom says:
    May 13, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Totally get it!

    Reply
  3. Ann Koplow says:
    May 13, 2018 at 7:56 am

    Thanks for making my morning more lovely, Colleen.

    Reply
  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 13, 2018 at 7:57 am

    😍

    Reply
  5. utesmile says:
    May 13, 2018 at 8:16 am

    Have a wonderful day!

    Reply
  6. ksbeth says:
    May 13, 2018 at 8:48 am

    and exactly the same here, colleen. the best way to ease into a day )

    Reply
  7. Peter's pondering says:
    May 13, 2018 at 9:18 am

    That’s just how Mother’s Day should be. Chill!

    Reply
  8. Priceless Joy says:
    May 13, 2018 at 9:40 am

    It’s a beautiful morning! Happy Mother’s Day, Colleen!

    Reply
  9. markbialczak says:
    May 13, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Sitting there, frothy beverage in hand, ears open to the bird calls, you are doing something quite wonderful, MBC.

    Reply
  10. Marissa Bergen says:
    May 13, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Happy Mother’s Day Colleen!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: