I am not a gardner.

But every year I go to the locally owned nursery.

And I purchase a variety of flowers that I don’t know the names of.

I buy them for the colors and their sizes.

I want tall with short.

I want purple with orange.

I want pink with red.

I want nothing the same

Yet they all do the same thing.

They live in a place they are put in,

And they exist every single year.

I like to look at them.

I love their differences.

I have no clue

What is different about them.

I mean,

I can see the difference.

But they all take whatever it is they get,

Air, food, water,

Me very secretly singing to them,

And they grow.

Together.

And I haven’t a clue what I’m doing when I put them together.

But it works.