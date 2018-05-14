May 14 2018
13 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

But It Works

I am not a gardner.

But every year I go to the locally owned nursery.

And I purchase a variety of flowers that I don’t know the names of.

I buy them for the colors and their sizes.

I want tall with short.

I want purple with orange.

I want pink with red.

I want nothing the same

Yet they all do the same thing.

They live in a place they are put in,

And they exist every single year.

I like to look at them.

I love their differences.

I have no clue

What is different about them.

I mean,

I can see the difference.

But they all take whatever it is they get,

Air, food, water,

Me very secretly singing to them,

And they grow.

Together.

And I haven’t a clue what I’m doing when I put them together.

But it works.

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

13 thoughts on “But It Works

  1. Rohini says:
    May 14, 2018 at 12:13 am

    Beautiful

    Reply
  2. universe fireflie says:
    May 14, 2018 at 1:39 am

    i really love the pic. HOw do u do it?

    Reply
  3. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    May 14, 2018 at 3:40 am

    This is very beautiful.

    Reply
  4. lbeth1950 says:
    May 14, 2018 at 4:33 am

    Me, too. I just love them!

    Reply
  5. ivor20 says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:05 am

    Under good conditions, if you place in your garden, all the Children, of different colours, different heights, different shapes, different voices, different religions, different genders, and you lovingly nurture them, the whole beautiful garden grows together, mixing and mingling to form a backyard overflowing with happiness of joyous views and hues , …….

    Reply
  6. ksbeth says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:19 am

    i can so identify with this, colleen. all of my gardening has been done on a trial and error basis.

    Reply
  7. Peter's pondering says:
    May 14, 2018 at 6:26 am

    Not only do we benefit from the beauty but so do the worms, the bugs, the butterflies, the birds, the very air that we breathe, the whole of existence.

    Reply
  8. Peter's pondering says:
    May 14, 2018 at 6:28 am

    Happenstance:
    https://frankhubeny.blog/2018/05/14/natural-patterns/

    Reply
  9. markbialczak says:
    May 14, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Your green thumb in the middle of all that flowery diversity is a wonderful thing, MBC.

    Reply
  10. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 14, 2018 at 7:54 am

    🌹💐🌺❤️

    Reply
  11. jmgoyder says:
    May 14, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Another thing we have in common ha!

    Reply
  12. moonwatcher51 says:
    May 14, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Yes! I do the same thing except I’m very mindful of sun and water needs. South facing deck. I love the colour and fragrance and watching the butterflies and bees exploring each flower. Enjoy!

    Reply
  13. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    May 14, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    That is the best way to do it! It is something personal and brings joy!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: