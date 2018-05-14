I am not a gardner.
But every year I go to the locally owned nursery.
And I purchase a variety of flowers that I don’t know the names of.
I buy them for the colors and their sizes.
I want tall with short.
I want purple with orange.
I want pink with red.
I want nothing the same
Yet they all do the same thing.
They live in a place they are put in,
And they exist every single year.
I like to look at them.
I love their differences.
I have no clue
What is different about them.
I mean,
I can see the difference.
But they all take whatever it is they get,
Air, food, water,
Me very secretly singing to them,
And they grow.
Together.
And I haven’t a clue what I’m doing when I put them together.
But it works.
Beautiful
i really love the pic. HOw do u do it?
This is very beautiful.
Me, too. I just love them!
Under good conditions, if you place in your garden, all the Children, of different colours, different heights, different shapes, different voices, different religions, different genders, and you lovingly nurture them, the whole beautiful garden grows together, mixing and mingling to form a backyard overflowing with happiness of joyous views and hues , …….
i can so identify with this, colleen. all of my gardening has been done on a trial and error basis.
Not only do we benefit from the beauty but so do the worms, the bugs, the butterflies, the birds, the very air that we breathe, the whole of existence.
Happenstance:
https://frankhubeny.blog/2018/05/14/natural-patterns/
Your green thumb in the middle of all that flowery diversity is a wonderful thing, MBC.
🌹💐🌺❤️
Another thing we have in common ha!
Yes! I do the same thing except I’m very mindful of sun and water needs. South facing deck. I love the colour and fragrance and watching the butterflies and bees exploring each flower. Enjoy!
That is the best way to do it! It is something personal and brings joy!