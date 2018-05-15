The truth is not always what you see.
It exists in thoughts unshared
Words unspoken
Obscure fears
Unsung courage.
To avoid notice
Or explanation.
Some truths are evident
To the naked eye
Expecting to be seen clearly,
But no one looks with a naked eye,
Anymore.
“Sounded like the truth
seemed the better way
sounded like the truth
but it’s not the truth today.
Evident, again a very profound and beautiful view of things Colleen !!! To see the truth with the naked eye, or even with the heart? You’re right it’s almost impossible nowadays because our faith is poisoned and the truth becomes more and more fear and insecurity.
truth.