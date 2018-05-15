May 15 2018
Some Truths Are Evident

The truth is not always what you see.

It exists in thoughts unshared

Words unspoken

Obscure fears

Unsung courage.

To avoid notice

Or explanation.

Some truths are evident

To the naked eye

Expecting to be seen clearly,

But no one looks with a naked eye,

Anymore.

3 thoughts on “Some Truths Are Evident

  1. ivor20 says:
    May 15, 2018 at 1:23 am

    “Sounded like the truth
    seemed the better way
    sounded like the truth
    but it’s not the truth today.

  2. anie says:
    May 15, 2018 at 4:21 am

    Evident, again a very profound and beautiful view of things Colleen !!! To see the truth with the naked eye, or even with the heart? You’re right it’s almost impossible nowadays because our faith is poisoned and the truth becomes more and more fear and insecurity.

  3. ksbeth says:
    May 15, 2018 at 4:42 am

    truth.

