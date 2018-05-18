From where I am,
I can be anywhere.
I can be
Anything.
I have no borders
I have no limits.
I, imagine.
Life, as I love it.
You throw yourself into life with such great enthusiasm, MBC.
yes, and so good you can. my eldest grandson, (who i have a ‘deep thoughts club’ with, told me that when he lays on his bed and reads, his imagination can take him anywhere in the world or universe with no limits. he amazed me and i was so happy that he knew this.
I love the way you love life. “Maybe that’s all there is. Only Love” David Francey.
“Love can make you laugh
Love can make you sing
Love’s at the broken heart
Of everything”………. David Francey.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
You throw yourself into life with such great enthusiasm, MBC.
yes, and so good you can. my eldest grandson, (who i have a ‘deep thoughts club’ with, told me that when he lays on his bed and reads, his imagination can take him anywhere in the world or universe with no limits. he amazed me and i was so happy that he knew this.
I love the way you love life. “Maybe that’s all there is. Only Love” David Francey.
“Love can make you laugh
Love can make you sing
Love’s at the broken heart
Of everything”………. David Francey.