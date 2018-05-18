May 18 2018
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I, Imagine

From where I am,

I can be anywhere.

I can be

Anything.

 

I have no borders

I have no limits.

 

 

I, imagine.

Life, as I love it.

 

 

 

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

3 thoughts on “I, Imagine

  1. markbialczak says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:51 am

    You throw yourself into life with such great enthusiasm, MBC.

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    May 18, 2018 at 8:14 am

    yes, and so good you can. my eldest grandson, (who i have a ‘deep thoughts club’ with, told me that when he lays on his bed and reads, his imagination can take him anywhere in the world or universe with no limits. he amazed me and i was so happy that he knew this.

    Reply
  3. ivor20 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 8:15 am

    I love the way you love life. “Maybe that’s all there is. Only Love” David Francey.
    “Love can make you laugh
    Love can make you sing
    Love’s at the broken heart
    Of everything”………. David Francey.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: