May 19 2018
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

What Do I Know

How is it,

I can have so many thoughts

Yet

I don’t what to think.

 

 

 

7 thoughts on “What Do I Know

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 19, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    Good question. 😉

  2. Ellen says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    A fine depiction of contemplation. You appear quite introspective here of late. Perhaps, I am reading more behind the words than is written…no hidden meanings intended?! I do like a mysterious post, even if I invent it. Thank-you!

  3. ksbeth says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    there is no answer that is totally black or white.

  4. Jodi says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    I hear you!!! Lol

  5. Peter's pondering says:
    May 19, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    I don’t know the answer, but I am mightily impressed by the lovely thought cloud!

  6. taylormitch says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    We all have these moments and it is so important to stop and think!

  7. ivor20 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Oh it’s Sunday morning here and my head is full of thoughts, and I’m off to my poetry group soon, where I should be able to release what I’m thinking about….

