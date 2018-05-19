What Do I Know

How is it,
I can have so many thoughts
Yet
I don’t what to think.
Good question. 😉
A fine depiction of contemplation. You appear quite introspective here of late. Perhaps, I am reading more behind the words than is written…no hidden meanings intended?! I do like a mysterious post, even if I invent it. Thank-you!
there is no answer that is totally black or white.
I hear you!!! Lol
I don’t know the answer, but I am mightily impressed by the lovely thought cloud!
We all have these moments and it is so important to stop and think!
Oh it’s Sunday morning here and my head is full of thoughts, and I’m off to my poetry group soon, where I should be able to release what I’m thinking about….
