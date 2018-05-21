May 21 2018
7 Comments
Carry On

If,

In the midst of hanging on,

You don’t spill your coffee,

You’re still doing pretty daggone good.

 

 

Carry on.

 

 

 

 

7 thoughts on “Carry On

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:47 am

    ❤️

    Reply
  2. Ocean Bream says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Hahahaha, well now, I feel I am doing good for today! 🙂

    Reply
  3. ivor20 says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:04 am

    Hoho, I’m hanging on…
    I’ve both feet on the ground
    My two arms are free
    To wrap around
    The old Oak tree

    Reply
  4. anie says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:50 am

    always a few encouraging words! Nice Colleen! Your illustration is unique. Reminiscent of “U Jane, me Tarzan!”…; )

    Reply
  5. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    May 21, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    I like your thinking!

    Reply
  6. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    May 21, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    LOL.. I may stumble and fumble through the day, but I never spill my coffee.

    Reply
  7. Debra says:
    May 21, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    I’m sometimes more successful in this than at other times! LOL! Let’s hang on this week, Colleen. 🙂

    Reply

