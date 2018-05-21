If,
In the midst of hanging on,
You don’t spill your coffee,
You’re still doing pretty daggone good.
Carry on.
❤️
Hahahaha, well now, I feel I am doing good for today! 🙂
Hoho, I’m hanging on…
I’ve both feet on the ground
My two arms are free
To wrap around
The old Oak tree
always a few encouraging words! Nice Colleen! Your illustration is unique. Reminiscent of “U Jane, me Tarzan!”…; )
I like your thinking!
LOL.. I may stumble and fumble through the day, but I never spill my coffee.
I’m sometimes more successful in this than at other times! LOL! Let’s hang on this week, Colleen. 🙂