Having Fallen

The naked sound

Of rain falling,

Listen

Pause your breath your sound your thoughts

Do you hear it?

The naked sound

Of a drop

Free falling

From the greatest heights

Rushing

But without a hurry

To fall

Upon a leaf

Or a blade of grass

Or if no barrier exists

Directly to the bare naked earth

Having soared having fallen having reached

Just where it is to go.

Did you hear it

 

14 thoughts on “Having Fallen

  1. Ali Grimshaw says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:12 am

    This was a peaceful pause to my evening. I love the sound of rain on my roof. It is the sound of home.

    Reply
  2. ivor20 says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:35 am

    I love the sound of rain on my verandah roof, where I can hear it’s drumming beat, and watch it’s glorious wetness dance upon my pot-plants feet. 😊

    Reply
  3. Ocean Bream says:
    May 22, 2018 at 3:33 am

    I hear it Colleen! What a beautiful sound – I didn’t expect to hear this on a sunny morning, but thanks to you now I have. What a wonderful sound you created with your words – like meditation in the mind ❤

    Reply
  4. ksbeth says:
    May 22, 2018 at 4:57 am

    i love listening to the rain, one of my favorite sounds

    Reply
  5. Jodi says:
    May 22, 2018 at 5:33 am

    I will listen.

    Reply
  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:16 am

    🌂🌨love the sounds of rain. Wish we got more here. 🌈

    Reply

