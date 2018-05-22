The naked sound
Of rain falling,
Listen
Pause your breath your sound your thoughts
Do you hear it?
The naked sound
Of a drop
Free falling
From the greatest heights
Rushing
But without a hurry
To fall
Upon a leaf
Or a blade of grass
Or if no barrier exists
Directly to the bare naked earth
Having soared having fallen having reached
Just where it is to go.
Did you hear it
This was a peaceful pause to my evening. I love the sound of rain on my roof. It is the sound of home.
It’s a very good sound, eh, Ali? 🙂
I love the sound of rain on my verandah roof, where I can hear it’s drumming beat, and watch it’s glorious wetness dance upon my pot-plants feet. 😊
I sat in my car yesterday at lunch. Turned off the radio and just listened to it. 🙂
Like being in your own personal bubble of rain. did you close your eyes and let your senses drown in natures symphony.
I tried closing my eyes. But yesterday, I found myself just staring at the sky. It was peaceful in it’s sound.
Your vision was perfect then…
I hear it Colleen! What a beautiful sound – I didn’t expect to hear this on a sunny morning, but thanks to you now I have. What a wonderful sound you created with your words – like meditation in the mind ❤
What a lovely comment. Thank you OB! 😀
i love listening to the rain, one of my favorite sounds
It was my accompaniment to my lunch yesterday Beth. 🙂
I will listen.
Enjoy 🙂
🌂🌨love the sounds of rain. Wish we got more here. 🌈