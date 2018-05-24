I walked to the edge of the wood today.
Oh! But it beckoned and called.
I stood, it enticed and tempted.
I stood in the sun. Warmed and bright.
I looked in,
To the wood.
Where wind turns and spins in a beautiful musical dance with branches, weeds, and me. If I enter.
I stepped closer to the edge. Called as I was, to be there.
I stood, for as long as I could. Considering. I had a choice.
Finally,
With a sigh,
I turned my back on the wood, the command, the allure.
Though part of me remained
I walked away from the wood.
And hear it’s beckoning call, still.
I took a real minute of my day and let the words play and spin, as if that wind from the wood, was in my cerebral cortex.
Advertisements
Loved this. Nature will call us back.
Life is an adventure, of living on the edge, sometimes we enter the woods and bask in natures glory, other times we wander outside the woods and dream of the next day.
So lovely
i can hear the wind –