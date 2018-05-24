May 24 2018
By Chatter Master

To The Edge

I walked to the edge of the wood today.

Oh! But it beckoned and called.

I stood, it enticed and tempted.

I stood in the sun.  Warmed and bright.

I looked in,

To the wood.

Where wind turns and spins in a beautiful musical dance with branches, weeds, and me.  If I enter.

I stepped closer to the edge.   Called as I was, to be there.

I stood, for as long as I could.  Considering.  I had a choice.

Finally,

With a sigh,

I turned my back on the wood, the command, the allure.

Though part of me remained

I walked away from the wood.

And hear it’s beckoning call, still.

 

 

 

I took a real minute of my day and let the words play and spin, as if that wind from the wood, was in my cerebral cortex.

4 thoughts on “To The Edge

  1. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    May 24, 2018 at 12:07 am

    Loved this. Nature will call us back.

  2. ivor20 says:
    May 24, 2018 at 2:01 am

    Life is an adventure, of living on the edge, sometimes we enter the woods and bask in natures glory, other times we wander outside the woods and dream of the next day.

  3. Jodi says:
    May 24, 2018 at 5:37 am

    So lovely

  4. ksbeth says:
    May 24, 2018 at 5:41 am

    i can hear the wind –

