I Don’t Choose The Face

I take people at face value.
Mostly this works for me.
But I cannot help what face it is
Someone chooses to present.
Love your face and how you face life, Colleen. ❤
So true. And bless your ever loving kind heart. ❤️
I can only react to what I see, yes, MBC. I’m with the way you face the world.
and what’s beneath is to be revealed. some are exactly as they appear, and others not so much…
this is soo memeee
Very insightful Colleen!
No kidding.
Face to face, we’ll be the same.
I try to have my game face on most days, Colleen!