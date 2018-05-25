May 25 2018
9 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I Don’t Choose The Face

I take people at face value.

Mostly this works for me.

But I cannot help what face it is

Someone chooses to present.

 

 

 

 

 

 

9 thoughts on “I Don’t Choose The Face

  1. Ann Koplow says:
    May 25, 2018 at 7:11 am

    Love your face and how you face life, Colleen. ❤

    Reply
  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 25, 2018 at 7:11 am

    So true. And bless your ever loving kind heart. ❤️

    Reply
  3. markbialczak says:
    May 25, 2018 at 7:35 am

    I can only react to what I see, yes, MBC. I’m with the way you face the world.

    Reply
  4. ksbeth says:
    May 25, 2018 at 7:41 am

    and what’s beneath is to be revealed. some are exactly as they appear, and others not so much…

    Reply
  5. universe fireflie says:
    May 25, 2018 at 7:45 am

    this is soo memeee

    Reply
  6. neilsonanita says:
    May 25, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Very insightful Colleen!

    Reply
  7. lbeth1950 says:
    May 25, 2018 at 8:35 am

    No kidding.

    Reply
  8. ivor20 says:
    May 25, 2018 at 9:12 am

    Face to face, we’ll be the same.

    Reply
  9. Jim McKeever says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:14 am

    I try to have my game face on most days, Colleen!

    Reply

