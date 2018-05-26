May 26 2018
9 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Reset

All too often people turn anger into endings.

Maybe, instead, it’s a good chance for a reset.

 

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , ,

9 thoughts on “Reset

  1. universe fireflie says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:05 am

    I guess so. Anger comes from a place of hurt. It should be a resent button. BUt its shaped like a monster.

    Reply
  2. markbialczak says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Good button to push, MBC.

    Reply
  3. anie says:
    May 26, 2018 at 10:47 am

    that’s a good idea! Anger is never a reason to end something. Anger is a strong emotion that only occurs because one’s heart is attached to something. A reset is for sure the good solution. An end is announced where no emotions are left.

    Reply
  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    May 26, 2018 at 11:08 am

    🙂

    Reply
  5. Ann Koplow says:
    May 26, 2018 at 11:36 am

    Reset instead of resent. Perfect, Colleen. Thank you!!

    Reply
  6. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    May 26, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    Very wise. It would be the perfect time for a reset.

    Reply
  7. goldenbrodie says:
    May 26, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Such a powerful handful of words. I’ll mark this one a favorite. Wishing that reset button was a living option for the many. imagine the world….in wonder of forgiveness and beginnings.

    Reply
  8. ksbeth says:
    May 26, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    take a breath, take a break, then come back and try again

    Reply
  9. 1jaded1 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    I like your post, along with the tags.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: