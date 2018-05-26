All too often people turn anger into endings.
Maybe, instead, it’s a good chance for a reset.
I guess so. Anger comes from a place of hurt. It should be a resent button. BUt its shaped like a monster.
Good button to push, MBC.
that’s a good idea! Anger is never a reason to end something. Anger is a strong emotion that only occurs because one’s heart is attached to something. A reset is for sure the good solution. An end is announced where no emotions are left.
🙂
Reset instead of resent. Perfect, Colleen. Thank you!!
Very wise. It would be the perfect time for a reset.
Such a powerful handful of words. I’ll mark this one a favorite. Wishing that reset button was a living option for the many. imagine the world….in wonder of forgiveness and beginnings.
take a breath, take a break, then come back and try again
I like your post, along with the tags.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
I guess so. Anger comes from a place of hurt. It should be a resent button. BUt its shaped like a monster.
Good button to push, MBC.
that’s a good idea! Anger is never a reason to end something. Anger is a strong emotion that only occurs because one’s heart is attached to something. A reset is for sure the good solution. An end is announced where no emotions are left.
🙂
Reset instead of resent. Perfect, Colleen. Thank you!!
Very wise. It would be the perfect time for a reset.
Such a powerful handful of words. I’ll mark this one a favorite. Wishing that reset button was a living option for the many. imagine the world….in wonder of forgiveness and beginnings.
take a breath, take a break, then come back and try again
I like your post, along with the tags.